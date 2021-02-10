Net Insight : Wipro form strategic alliance to deliver next-gen media experiences

Net Insight and Wipro, a leading global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, have entered into a strategic partnership to enable service providers, broadcasters and rights holders to rapidly launch next-generation media experiences.

Wipro will leverage Net Insight's world-class media technology to enable service providers and media organizations to unlock the benefits of IP- and cloud-centric media ecosystems and allow new ways of creating content, including remote and cloud-based production.

'With this strategic alliance partnership, which is a core part of our strategy, we can open up for new opportunities, engage with customers across new segments and broaden our market reach,' said Kenth Andersson, Business Developer and Head of Strategic Alliances at Net Insight. 'We are proud to move forward with this partnership and further expand access to our transformational technology.'

For Net Insight, Wipro will address customers who are looking to outsource services and offers platform-as-a-service (PaaS). These customers can now access a unified solution to improve their media ecosystem workflows, service orchestration and business agility.

As a result of this partnership, Wipro customers will also gain access to Net Insight´s Nimbra product portfolio. The Nimbra platform enables users to produce and deliver content from any location to any device, across any infrastructure. It provides an open, next-generation virtualized media ecosystem, capable of providing exciting end-user experiences and services that give customers a competitive edge.

'As a provider of digital transformation services, we are always looking for ways to help our global customers succeed in today's dynamic market,' said Vinay Firake, Senior Vice President & Managing Director of the Nordic Region at Wipro. 'Net Insight has a best-in-class product portfolio and strong synergies with our own offering. Together we will support media organizations to drive innovation and accelerate their roadmap to next-generation content services.'