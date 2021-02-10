Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Net Insight AB (publ)    NETI B   SE0000366098

NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)

(NETI B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Net Insight : Wipro form strategic alliance to deliver next-gen media experiences

02/10/2021 | 02:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New partnership unlocks powerful IP- and cloud-centric media ecosystems for clients

Net Insight and Wipro, a leading global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, have entered into a strategic partnership to enable service providers, broadcasters and rights holders to rapidly launch next-generation media experiences.

Wipro will leverage Net Insight's world-class media technology to enable service providers and media organizations to unlock the benefits of IP- and cloud-centric media ecosystems and allow new ways of creating content, including remote and cloud-based production.

'With this strategic alliance partnership, which is a core part of our strategy, we can open up for new opportunities, engage with customers across new segments and broaden our market reach,' said Kenth Andersson, Business Developer and Head of Strategic Alliances at Net Insight. 'We are proud to move forward with this partnership and further expand access to our transformational technology.'

For Net Insight, Wipro will address customers who are looking to outsource services and offers platform-as-a-service (PaaS). These customers can now access a unified solution to improve their media ecosystem workflows, service orchestration and business agility.

As a result of this partnership, Wipro customers will also gain access to Net Insight´s Nimbra product portfolio. The Nimbra platform enables users to produce and deliver content from any location to any device, across any infrastructure. It provides an open, next-generation virtualized media ecosystem, capable of providing exciting end-user experiences and services that give customers a competitive edge.

'As a provider of digital transformation services, we are always looking for ways to help our global customers succeed in today's dynamic market,' said Vinay Firake, Senior Vice President & Managing Director of the Nordic Region at Wipro. 'Net Insight has a best-in-class product portfolio and strong synergies with our own offering. Together we will support media organizations to drive innovation and accelerate their roadmap to next-generation content services.'

Disclaimer

Net Insight AB published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 07:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)
02/09NET INSIGHT : Wipro form strategic alliance to deliver next-gen media experience..
PU
02/08NET INSIGHT : 09/02/2021 Invitation to presentation of Net Insight's Year-end re..
PU
02/08NET INSIGHT : Invitation to presentation of Net Insight's Year-end report 2020
AQ
02/08NET INSIGHT : Simplylive Solution partnership targeting Live production
PU
01/18NET INSIGHT : 18/01/2021 Changes in Net Insight's organization and management
PU
01/18NET INSIGHT : Changes in Net Insight's organization and management
AQ
2020NET INSIGHT : 2020 European Women´s Handball Championship with Mobilelinks and N..
PU
2020NET INSIGHT : 04/12/2020 VP People leaves Net Insight
PU
2020NET INSIGHT : VP People leaves Net Insight
AQ
2020NET INSIGHT : wins two TV Technology Product Innovation Awards 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 384 M 46,2 M 46,2 M
Net income 2020 242 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net cash 2020 293 M 35,2 M 35,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,91x
Yield 2020 27,2%
Capitalization 703 M 84,2 M 84,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 198
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Net Insight AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,84 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Crister Mikael Fritzson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joakim Schedvins Chief Financial Officer
Margot Gunilla Fransson Chairman
Per Lindgren Chief Technology Officer
Ulrik Rohne Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)16.20%84
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.9.36%206 797
ERICSSON AB14.20%44 602
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-0.51%40 825
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.7.34%30 945
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.10.16%24 218
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ