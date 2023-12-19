NEWS
Our new customer, Quanta, headquartered in São Paulo, has integrated their Nimbra 400s with the cloud platform Nimbra Edge with partners such as The Switch and Tata Communications.
Quanta, known for their extensive list of infrastructure solutions for the audiovisual industry, is leading the way in delivering end-to-end integrated solutions for key sports and events content in Latin America. With this integration, they are expanding their capabilities, not just in content delivery, but also in serving as a reliable partner for disaster recovery operations, especially for large production companies.
"Our partnership with Net Insight and the integration of Nimbra 400 into our infrastructure has been a game-changer. It enables us to efficiently deliver live content, enhancing our position as the largest Brazilian hub for live production in sports and events. The robustness and flexibility of Net Insight's solution have been instrumental in our growth."
Tieres Tavares, responsible for the international relations at Quanta
Net Insight's collaboration with Quanta emphasizes global connectivity and positions them as a key player in the market. Leveraging Nimbra 400, Quanta has integrated it into their customer's cloud environment, facilitating the transmission of multiple feeds while minimizing transport latency. This approach guarantees a fully reliable connectivity experience for end customers.
From a customer perspective, the benefits are manifold. The use of Net Insight's solution leads to lower connectivity costs, thereby reducing operational expenses. Moreover, it adds more flexibility and agility to event management.
"For end consumers, the solution ensures high-quality live content delivery, prioritizing a reliable and efficient streaming experience. This not only enhances viewer satisfaction but also fosters increased loyalty."
Daniel Diniz, Regional Sales Director Americas
Disclaimer
Net Insight AB published this content on 19 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2023 12:43:06 UTC.