NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)

(NETI B)
Net Insight : 07/04/2021 Invitation to presentation of Net Insight's Interim report January – March 2021

04/07/2021 | 03:08am EDT
CEO Crister Fritzson and CFO Joakim Schedvins will present and comment on the report. After the presentation there will time for questions, both on the phone and via the web presentation. The presentation will be in Swedish but the presentation slides are in English.

Time for the publication of the Year-end report
Tuesday April 20 at 08:45 am CEST.

Time for conference call and web presentation
Tuesday April 20 at 09:30 am CEST.

Conference call
The conference call is mainly targeted to analysts, institutional investors, and media.
Dial-in numbers: SE: +46851999383 UK: +443333009030 US: +18335268383

Web presentation
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/net-insight-q1-2021

The presentation and the Interim report will be available on netinsight.net after publication.

Welcome!

Crister Fritzson
CEO

For further information, please contact:
Crister Fritzson, CEO of Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, crister.fritzson@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) is defining new ways to deliver media, opening up opportunities for content owners, broadcasters, production companies, service providers and enterprises to produce and deliver the future of live sport, news and online content. The company is driving the transformation to IP, virtualization and cloud workflows and has built the market's most open and cloud-ready media delivery platform for contribution, distribution, live production, and orchestration.

For over 20 years the world's leading media brands have trusted Net Insight and the company is recognized for having set the benchmark for media transport. Now Net Insight is combining its broadcast heritage and R&D expertise with the deep IP knowledge gained from developing its own streaming solution to evolve Nimbra, its Emmy® Award winning video transport solution, for the new media era. With a strong vision for the future of IP and cloud, Net Insight is helping the world's leading media brands to simply and cost-effectively produce and deliver content to viewers anywhere.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight
LinkedIn: @Net Insight, www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/

Disclaimer

Net Insight AB published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 07:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 384 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
Net income 2020 242 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
Net cash 2020 293 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,47x
Yield 2020 17,8%
Capitalization 1 077 M 125 M 125 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 198
Free-Float 67,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Crister Mikael Fritzson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joakim Schedvins Chief Financial Officer
Margot Gunilla Fransson Chairman
Per Lindgren Chief Technology Officer
Ulrik Rohne Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)78.16%125
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.16.26%221 264
ERICSSON AB19.11%44 548
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.3.43%42 824
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.10.96%32 404
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.5.95%23 786
