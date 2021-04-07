Net Insight : 07/04/2021 Invitation to presentation of Net Insight's Interim report January – March 2021

CEO Crister Fritzson and CFO Joakim Schedvins will present and comment on the report. After the presentation there will time for questions, both on the phone and via the web presentation. The presentation will be in Swedish but the presentation slides are in English.

Time for the publication of the Year-end report

Tuesday April 20 at 08:45 am CEST.

Time for conference call and web presentation

Tuesday April 20 at 09:30 am CEST.



Conference call

The conference call is mainly targeted to analysts, institutional investors, and media.

Dial-in numbers: SE: +46851999383 UK: +443333009030 US: +18335268383

Web presentation

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/net-insight-q1-2021

The presentation and the Interim report will be available on netinsight.net after publication.



Welcome!



Crister Fritzson

CEO

For further information, please contact:

Crister Fritzson, CEO of Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, crister.fritzson@netinsight.net



