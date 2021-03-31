Net Insight : 31/03/2021 NEP Connect Selects Net Insight to Deliver IP Remote Production

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, has been selected by NEP Connect, a NEP Broadcast Services Company and a leading provider of global media critical connectivity services, to deliver remote production workflows for UK Broadcaster coverage. The project will launch in April.

Net Insight's remote production workflow solution allows full production capabilities with multi-stream alignment of video and audio feeds from 30 HD cameras, alongside UHD 4K and slow-motion cameras to transport multiple streams back to the centralized production centre. NEP Connect's Anylive® contribution network leverages Net Insight's scalable Nimbra technology with upgradeable MAM Boards and JPEG 2000 to support 3G 1080p.

The current Cricket deployment builds on existing Media Acceleration Module investments and will support Anylive®'s transition to JPEG XS and ST 2110 virtualized and all-IP workflows in the future.

'For this project Net Insight's Nimbra media ecosystem solution enables us to extend our Anylive® network's capabilities to meet our customer's technical specification and future roadmap,' says David Meynell, Managing Director at NEP Connect. 'With customer and end-consumer expectations rising, it is important to ensure we deploy cutting-edge technology Net Insight is the right partner to help us future-proof our media network and continue to deliver exciting end-user experiences.'

'We are pleased that NEP Connect has once again selected our Nimbra technology to deliver world-class remote production workflows,' says Crister Fritzson, CEO of Net Insight. 'Net Insight is defining new ways of delivering compelling video content in any format, across any IP network securely. Broadcasters, production companies, and consumers are eager to see sports returning to screens. Our media ecosystem acts as a critical success factor that delivers the agility, reliability, and ease of use that helps our customers stand out from the crowd.'

The order was won and delivered in Q1 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Crister Fritzson, CEO of Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, crister.fritzson@netinsight.net

Platform Communications for Net Insight

netinsight@platformcomms.com

Nana Rodaki/Megan Kicks/Farah Jifri

+44 (0) 745 5515 9523

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) is defining new ways to deliver media, opening up opportunities for content owners, broadcasters, production companies, service providers, and enterprises to produce and deliver the future of live sport, news and online content. The company is driving the transformation to IP, virtualization and cloud workflows and has built the market's most open and cloud-ready media delivery platform for contribution, distribution, live production, and orchestration.

For over 20 years the world's leading media brands have trusted Net Insight and the company is recognized for having set the benchmark for media transport. Now Net Insight is combining its broadcast heritage and R&D expertise with the deep IP knowledge gained from developing its own streaming solution to evolve Nimbra, its Emmy® Award winning video transport solution, for the new media era. With a strong vision for the future of IP and cloud, Net Insight is helping the world's leading media brands to simply and cost-effectively produce and deliver content to viewers anywhere.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight

LinkedIn: @Net Insight, www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/



About NEP Connect

For over 30 years, NEP has been the leading worldwide technical production partner helping premier content producers bring live sports and entertainment to life. Our services include centralized and remote production, specialty capture, RF and wireless video/audio, virtual and in-studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast support, post production, connectivity and transmission, premium playout and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP's 4,000+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, we have supported productions in 88 countries on all seven continents.

NEP is headquartered in the United States and has operations in 25 countries. Learn more at nepgroup.com.