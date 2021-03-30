Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Stockholm  >  Net Insight AB (publ)    NETI B   SE0000366098

NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)

(NETI B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Net Insight : Remote training

03/30/2021 | 08:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The COVID pandemic has created new opportunities to rethink the way we conduct business and train our customers. A new addition to our training portfolio has been the development of remote training. Most of our courses are now available via a choice of collaborative software such as zoom or teams. VPNs provide access to a full training lab, where our customers are able to test their newly learned skills on actual equipment and experience troubleshooting in real-time. Customers who have availed themselves of the remote classrooms have covered the timezones around the globe from New Zealand to Argentina with very positive feedback and this will probably be a continued feature of our ongoing product portfolio. Remote training is a cost-effective and environmentally friendly solution that can cover all training requirements. Check out our training alternatives here: https://netinsight.net/products-and-services/services/training-services/

Disclaimer

Net Insight AB published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 12:20:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)
08:21aNET INSIGHT  : Remote training
PU
03/25NET INSIGHT  : 25/03/2021 Red Bee selects Net Insight to deliver the next genera..
PU
03/25NET INSIGHT  : Red Bee selects Net Insight to deliver the next generation Media ..
AQ
02/24NET INSIGHT  : to divest its ScheduALL business
AQ
02/23NET INSIGHT  : 24/02/2021 Net Insight to divest its ScheduALL business
PU
02/2323/02/2021 CORRECTION : Net Insight Year-end Report January – December 202..
PU
02/23NET INSIGHT  : 23/02/2021 Net Insight Year-end Report January – December 2..
PU
02/23NET INSIGHT  : Year-end Report January – December 2020
AQ
02/18NET INSIGHT  : David Herfert joins Net Insight as Director of Strategic Sales
PU
02/10NET INSIGHT  : Wipro form strategic alliance to deliver next-gen media experienc..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 384 M 44,0 M 44,0 M
Net income 2020 242 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
Net cash 2020 293 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,13x
Yield 2020 19,2%
Capitalization 995 M 114 M 114 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 198
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Net Insight AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,60 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Crister Mikael Fritzson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joakim Schedvins Chief Financial Officer
Margot Gunilla Fransson Chairman
Per Lindgren Chief Technology Officer
Ulrik Rohne Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)64.56%114
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.17.36%208 598
ERICSSON AB19.73%45 341
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.2.56%40 715
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.11.07%30 738
NOKIA OYJ9.90%24 374
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ