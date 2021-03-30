Net Insight : Remote training

The COVID pandemic has created new opportunities to rethink the way we conduct business and train our customers. A new addition to our training portfolio has been the development of remote training. Most of our courses are now available via a choice of collaborative software such as zoom or teams. VPNs provide access to a full training lab, where our customers are able to test their newly learned skills on actual equipment and experience troubleshooting in real-time. Customers who have availed themselves of the remote classrooms have covered the timezones around the globe from New Zealand to Argentina with very positive feedback and this will probably be a continued feature of our ongoing product portfolio. Remote training is a cost-effective and environmentally friendly solution that can cover all training requirements. Check out our training alternatives here: https://netinsight.net/products-and-services/services/training-services/