    NETI B   SE0000366098

NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)

(NETI B)
Net Insight : solution powered Miss Universe Thailand 2021 broadcast

12/15/2021 | 07:49am EST
Net Insight's Nimbra 400 video transport platform over public internet and IP network come with any protocol protection technology (Zixi, SRT, RIST), while reducing packet loss problems when transmitting over the internet for better signal quality and low latency delay. The solution guaranteed video quality during the recent Miss Universe Thailand 2021 event:

  • Transmitting video SDI signal from Nongnooch Tropical Garden Pattaya to PPTV Television Broadcasting over public internet
  • Transmitting video SDI signal by using Zixi protocol for media over internet to reduce packet loss.
  • Control management by graphical web UI.
  • Internal transport monitoring according to TR 101 290 priority standard

Cr. Picture PPTV and MUT 2021.

Disclaimer

Net Insight AB published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 12:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 378 M 41,4 M 41,4 M
Net income 2021 76,0 M 8,33 M 8,33 M
Net cash 2021 385 M 42,2 M 42,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,7x
Yield 2021 3,16%
Capitalization 2 423 M 265 M 266 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,39x
EV / Sales 2022 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 152
Free-Float 59,9%
Managers and Directors
Crister Mikael Fritzson Chief Executive Officer
Joakim Schedvins Chief Financial Officer
Margot Gunilla Fransson Chairman
Per Lindgren Chief Technology Officer
Ulrik Rohne Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)300.63%265
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.29.10%243 651
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.52.61%43 834
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.80.50%40 291
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-12.56%37 347
ERICSSON-2.66%34 686