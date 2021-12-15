Net Insight : solution powered Miss Universe Thailand 2021 broadcast

Net Insight's Nimbra 400 video transport platform over public internet and IP network come with any protocol protection technology (Zixi, SRT, RIST), while reducing packet loss problems when transmitting over the internet for better signal quality and low latency delay. The solution guaranteed video quality during the recent Miss Universe Thailand 2021 event:

Transmitting video SDI signal from Nongnooch Tropical Garden Pattaya to PPTV Television Broadcasting over public internet

Transmitting video SDI signal by using Zixi protocol for media over internet to reduce packet loss.

Control management by graphical web UI.

Internal transport monitoring according to TR 101 290 priority standard

Cr. Picture PPTV and MUT 2021.