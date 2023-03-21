Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Net Insurance S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NET   IT0003324024

NET INSURANCE S.P.A.

(NET)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:32 2023-03-21 pm EDT
9.440 EUR   -0.21%
02:18pNet Insurance with profit down slightly; dividend confirmed
AN
03/13Lower start as HSBC buys Silicon Valley Bank in UK
AN
03/13FTSE 100 Drops as Fears Over SVB Fallout Weigh
DJ
Summary

Net Insurance with profit down slightly; dividend confirmed

03/21/2023 | 02:18pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Net Insurance Spa on Tuesday approved the 2022 consolidated financial statements, which closed with a consolidated net profit of EUR8.4 million, down from EUR11.3 million last year. The board proposed a dividend of EUR0.1357 per share from EUR0.1711 last year.

Net Insurance Group's gross written premiums amounted to EUR184.8 million, up 24 percent from the same period last year. The "turnover" figure exceeded the target of EUR15.7 million, more than the 9.3% target set in the business plan.

The margin on ordinary operations increased from EUR10.6 million to EUR18.2 million.

"In terms of overall technical performance, the multi-specialty approach resulted in a positive Combined Ratio result of 88 percent, gross of Reinsurance, and 73 percent, net of Reinsurance," the company note reads.

In terms of solvency, the group closes fiscal year 2022 with a Solvency II Ratio level of 172 percent, while it was 181 percent at the end of 2021.

Finally, the normalized ROE is 16 percent.

Net Insurance closed Tuesday's session in the red by 0.2 percent at EUR9.44 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

