    6175   JP3758220002

NET MARKETING CO. LTD.

(6175)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Net Marketing : Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022

11/29/2021 | 01:40am EST
Financial Results

for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022

Net Marketing Co. Ltd.

Stock Code 6175

Topics for 1Q of the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022

Started the fiscal year to rebuild trust through the reform of security systems and to lay

the groundwork for regrowth.

Company-wide

Transitioned to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee to strengthen the

supervisory function of the Board of Directors.

Adopted the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No.29).

Results were almost in line with the forecasts in terms of net sales and operating income.

Media

Business

  • The number of new members, which is trending higher, recovered to a level of more than 90% of the average of the previous quarter, and the number of paying members stood at the expected level.
  • Efforts are being made to facilitate measures to prevent a recurrence and reform the management system of customer information, with an eye on recovering trust damaged by the incident. Modifications to the terms of use and the privacy statement, which were made as the first step, were completed. Steady progress is being made in other projects.

Advertising Business

  • Both net sales and operating income decreased year on year temporarily, reflecting a reduction in certain projects due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in August and September. There were signs recently of a resumption of advertising for new and existing projects, following the lifting of the declaration of a state of emergency.
  • Efforts were continuously made to step up sales activities for projects related to the stay- at-home advisory, such as financial services.

©2021 Net Marketing Co. Ltd. All right reserved.

Contents

01Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022

02Status of Business and Future Initiatives

P

P18

01

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022

Application of the New Revenue

Recognition Standard

The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No.29) is applied, starting from the fiscal year ending June 2022.

(Million yen)

Net sales plan

15,085

14,011

(Before the application of the

Revenue Recognition Standard)

Portion removed from sales due to the application of the Revenue Recognition Standard

5,785

(After the application of the

Revenue Recognition Standard)

2021.6

2022.6

(Actual)

(Forecast)

Impact on the Company

  • Net sales of the Advertising Business segment are stated in net amounts instead of total amounts (no impact on income)
    • Net sales are posted as an amount (net value) calculated by subtracting posting expenses to be paid to the media from conventionally calculated net sales (total value).
      • No impact on the Media Business segment

©2021 Net Marketing Co. Ltd. All rights reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Net Marketing Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 06:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
Kunihisa Miyamoto President, CEO & Representative Director
Koji Mimura CFO, Director & Head-Administration
Hideki Matsumoto COO, Director, VP & Head-Personnel Strategy
Keisuke Yamabe Independent Outside Director
Daisuke Shimada Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NET MARKETING CO. LTD.-28.66%63
WPP PLC31.69%16 330
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA41.46%16 313
OMNICOM GROUP INC.8.63%14 401
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.43.67%13 305
WEIBO CORPORATION4.39%9 803