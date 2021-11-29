Net Marketing : Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022
Financial Results
for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022
Net Marketing Co. Ltd.
Stock Code 6175
Topics for 1Q of the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022
➢Started the fiscal year to rebuild trust through the reform of security systems and to lay
the groundwork for regrowth.
Company-wide
➢ Transitioned to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee to strengthen the
supervisory function of the Board of Directors.
Adopted the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No.29).
Results were almost in line with the forecasts in terms of net sales and operating income.
Media
Business
The number of new members, which is trending higher, recovered to a level of more than 90% of the average of the previous quarter, and the number of paying members stood at the expected level.
Efforts are being made to facilitate measures to prevent a recurrence and reform the management system of customer information, with an eye on recovering trust damaged by the incident. Modifications to the terms of use and the privacy statement, which were made as the first step, were completed. Steady progress is being made in other projects.
Advertising Business
Both net sales and operating income decreased year on year temporarily, reflecting a reduction in certain projects due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in August and September. There were signs recently of a resumption of advertising for new and existing projects, following the lifting of the declaration of a state of emergency.
Efforts were continuously made to step up sales activities for projects related to the stay- at-home advisory, such as financial services.
