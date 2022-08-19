Net Marketing : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022
Financial Results
for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022
Net Marketing Co. Ltd.
Stock Code 6175
[Forward-looking statements]
This material was prepared by Net Marketing Co. Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") to increase understanding of the current status of the Company. The information contained in this material is derived from various sources including knowledge within the Company and public information available to the Company and the Company makes no guarantee of the accuracy of such information. The actual performance of the Company may differ due to a variety of factors.
[Representation of net sales in this material]
The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29) applies to the financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 and subsequent fiscal years. Accordingly, net sales of the Advertising Business segment are stated in net amounts, not in total amounts as in the statements for the past fiscal years.
For the purpose of comparison with past years' results, some slides in this material display net sales in total amounts.
Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022
Executive Summary
Executive Summary
Fiscal year ended
June 30, 2022
Net Sales
Operating Income
Company-
5,168 million yen
404 million yen
wide results
Change YoY
+8.1%*
-30.8%
Media Business
Net Sales
Operating Income
Actual
3,750 million yen
389 million yen
Change YoY
-21.7%
-43.2%
Advertising
Net Sales
Operating Income
Business
1,428 million yen
748 million yen
Actual
Change YoY
+21.8%*
+34.6%
Earnings forecast
Net Sales
Operating Income
for the fiscal year ended
June 30, 2022
5,785 million yen
500 million yen
(figures announced in
August 2021)
Comparison figures are calculated using figures before application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition.
Actual results include adjustments (internal sales and corporate expenses).
Company-wide
Net sales under the conventional standard increased 8.1% year on year, reaching the highest net sales in two fiscal years, but operating income declined 30.8% year on year.
Although the performance of the Advertising Business remained strong and it significantly contributed to earnings, the Media Business fell short of the full-year earnings forecast due to a delay in the recovery of the Media Business.
Media Business
Decrease in the number of Omiai paying members and point purchases by existing Omiai members compared to the initial plan
Lower-than-expectedaccumulation of memberships in the fourth quarter, which is usually a busy season, resulted in lower net sales and income year on year.
Advertising Business
Sales strategy was successful, and net sales under the conventional standard increased year on year. Operating income significantly increased by 34.6%.
Financial projects centered on foreign exchange trading and cryptocurrency remained strong throughout the year and made a significant contribution to the earnings.
