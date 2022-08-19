Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Net Marketing Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6175   JP3758220002

NET MARKETING CO. LTD.

(6175)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-19 am EDT
897.00 JPY    0.00%
02:54aNET MARKETING : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022
PU
02:54aNET MARKETING : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022
PU
08/10BCPE Bronze Cayman L.P. offered to acquire Net Marketing Co. Ltd. from Kunihisa Miyamoto, Takahiro Nagano, and MacbeePlanet Co., Ltd for ¥12 billion.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Net Marketing : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022

08/19/2022 | 02:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022

(Based on Japanese Accounting Standards)

August 10, 2022

Company Name:

Net Marketing Co. Ltd.

Stock Exchange Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code Number:

6175

URL:

https://www.net-marketing.co.jp/

Representative:

Kunihisa Miyamoto, Representative Director and CEO

Contact:

Koji Mimura, Director and CFO

(TEL)

+81-3-6894-0139

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:

September 29, 2022

Scheduled date of the start of dividend payments:

September 30, 2022

Scheduled date to submit annual securities report:

September 29, 2022

Supplementary material for financial results:

Yes

Briefing on financial results:

No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022 (from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Financial Results

(Percentages calculated on year-on-year basis.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Year ended June 30, 2022

5,168

-

404

-

426

-

326

-

Year ended June 30, 2021

14,011

(2.5)

584

(20.5)

592

(20.7)

336

(34.0)

Net income

Diluted net income

Return on equity

Return on assets

Operating income

per share

per share

margin

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Year ended June 30, 2022

21.82

21.70

10.4

7.5

7.8

Year ended June 30, 2021

22.70

22.40

11.7

11.5

4.2

(Reference) Equity method gain or loss:

Year ended June 30, 2022

- million yen

Year ended June 30, 2021

- million yen

Because the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29), and other regulations have been applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, year-on-year changes in the aforementioned net sales, operating income, ordinary income and net income are not stated.

(2) Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Ratio of shareholders'

Net assets per share

equity to total assets

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of June 30, 2022

6,096

3,267

53.6

217.48

As of June 30, 2021

5,321

3,012

56.6

201.75

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of June 30, 2022

3,267 million yen

As of June 30, 2021

3,012 million yen

(3) State of Cash Flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

period

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Year ended June 30, 2022

869

(42)

(71)

4,120

Year ended June 30, 2021

426

(118)

(156)

3,365

―1―

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

Total dividends

Dividend

Dividend on

End of 1st

End of 2nd

End of 3rd

Year end

Annual

paid

payout ratio

equity

quarter

quarter

quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

Year ended June 30, 2021

-

0.00

-

6.00

6.00

89

26.4

3.0

Year ended June 30, 2022

-

0.00

-

6.00

6.00

90

27.5

2.8

Year ending June 30, 2023

-

-

-

-

-

-

(forecast)

(Note) As announced in Notice of Tender Offer for Shares of the Company by BCPE Bronze Cayman L.P. and Announcement of Opinion dated August 10, 2022, the Company's stock is scheduled to be delisted through the implementation of the tender offer and the series of subsequent procedures by the offeror. As a result, the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 is not stated.

3. Financial Results Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2023 (from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023)

As announced in Notice of Tender Offer for Shares of the Company by BCPE Bronze Cayman L.P. and Announcement of Opinion dated August 10, 2022, the Company's stock is scheduled to be delisted through the implementation of the tender offer and the series of subsequent procedures by the offeror. As a result, financial results forecasts for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 are not presented.

* NOTE

  1. Changes in Accounting Principles, Changes in Accounting Estimates, and Retrospective Restatements
    1. Changes in accounting principles accompanying the amendment of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes other than those in (i) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatements: None
  3. Number of Shares Issued (Common shares)
    1. Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

As of June 30, 2022:

15,024,800 shares

As of June 30, 2021:

14,934,800 shares

(ii)

Number of treasury stock at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2022:

188 shares

As of June 30, 2021:

188 shares

(iii)

Average number of shares issued during the period

Year ended June 30, 2022:

14,957,445 shares

Year ended June 30, 2021:

14,831,528 shares

  • The summaries of financial results are positioned outside the scope of the audit performed by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
  • Explanations Regarding the Appropriate Use of Financial Results Forecasts and Other Items Worthy of Special Mention Forward-Looking Statements>
    As announced in Notice of Tender Offer for Shares of the Company by BCPE Bronze Cayman L.P. and Announcement of Opinion dated August 10, 2022, the Company's stock is scheduled to be delisted through the implementation of the tender offer and the series of subsequent procedures by the offeror. As a result, financial results forecasts for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 are not presented.
    The Company will publish supplementary materials for explaining the financial results through the Company Announcements Disclosure Service of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and on its official website on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

―2―

Financial Statements

(1) Balance Sheets

(Unit: Thousand yen)

Previous fiscal year

Fiscal year under review

(As of June 30, 2021)

(As of June 30, 2022)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

3,365,770

4,120,490

Accounts receivable - trade

1,297,360

1,291,131

Supplies

159

140

Advance payments - trade

8,259

7,813

Prepaid expenses

136,545

155,077

Other

993

2,488

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(10)

(10)

Total current assets

4,809,080

5,577,131

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings

93,952

93,952

Tools, furniture and fixtures

88,119

92,428

Accumulated depreciation

(82,618)

(100,038)

Total property, plant and equipment

99,453

86,342

Intangible assets

Goodwill

18,396

7,884

Software

11,434

50,499

Other

83,977

80,202

Total intangible assets

113,808

138,586

Investments and other assets

Long-term prepaid expenses

31

699

Deferred tax assets

34,407

32,048

Leasehold and guarantee deposits

265,109

261,842

Total investments and other assets

299,548

294,590

Total non-current assets

512,810

519,519

Total assets

5,321,891

6,096,650

―3―

(Unit: Thousand yen)

Previous fiscal year

Fiscal year under review

(As of June 30, 2021)

(As of June 30, 2022)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

1,560,138

2,022,979

Accounts payable - other

331,765

344,083

Accrued expenses

2,412

3,204

Income taxes payable

32,759

95,089

Advances received

292,226

317,860

Deposits received

46,394

6,706

Other

43,207

39,174

Total current liabilities

2,308,904

2,829,098

Total liabilities

2,308,904

2,829,098

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

414,539

423,439

Capital surplus

Legal capital surplus

404,539

413,439

Total capital surplus

404,539

413,439

Retained earnings

Other retained earnings

Retained earnings brought forward

2,194,043

2,430,808

Total retained earnings

2,194,043

2,430,808

Treasury shares

(135)

(135)

Total shareholders' equity

3,012,986

3,267,551

Share acquisition rights

-

-

Total net assets

3,012,986

3,267,551

Total liabilities and net assets

5,321,891

6,096,650

―4―

(2) Statement of Income

(Unit: Thousand yen)

Previous fiscal year

Fiscal year under review

(From July 1, 2020

(From July 1, 2021

to June 30, 2021)

to June 30, 2022)

Net sales

14,011,332

5,168,133

Cost of sales

9,489,351

1,261,643

Gross profit

4,521,981

3,906,489

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,937,729

3,502,293

Operating income

584,251

404,196

Non-operating income

Interest income

32

33

Rewards income

1,731

2,878

Subsidy income

6,630

-

Insurance claim income

-

18,460

Other

338

1,860

Total non-operating income

8,731

23,233

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

213

-

Foreign exchange losses

112

579

Other

3

0

Total non-operating expenses

329

579

Ordinary income

592,653

426,850

Extraordinary income

Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights

300

-

Insurance claim income

-

100,000

Total extraordinary income

300

100,000

Extraordinary losses

Information security expenses

96,011

45,660

Total extraordinary losses

96,011

45,660

Net income before income taxes

496,942

481,190

Income taxes - current

136,378

152,457

Income taxes - deferred

23,944

2,359

Total income taxes

160,322

154,817

Net income

336,619

326,372

―5―

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Net Marketing Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 06:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NET MARKETING CO. LTD.
02:54aNET MARKETING : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended Ju..
PU
02:54aNET MARKETING : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022
PU
08/10BCPE Bronze Cayman L.P. offered to acquire Net Marketing Co. Ltd. from Kunihisa Miyamot..
CI
05/20Net Marketing Co. Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending June 30, 2022
CI
05/20Net Marketing Co. Ltd. Provides Year-End Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending June 30,..
CI
02/23Personal info leaks from listed Japan firms hit record high in 2021
AQ
02/18NET MARKETING : Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results for the First Half Ended Dec..
PU
02/18NET MARKETING : Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending June 30..
PU
02/18Net Marketing Co. Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending June 30, 2022
CI
02/18Net Marketing Co. Ltd. Provides Dividend for the Year Ending June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Chart NET MARKETING CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Net Marketing Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NET MARKETING CO. LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Managers and Directors
Kunihisa Miyamoto President, CEO & Representative Director
Koji Mimura Deputy GM-Administration & Manager-Finance
Hideki Matsumoto COO, Director & Head-Personnel Strategy
Keisuke Yamabe Independent Outside Director
Daisuke Shimada Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NET MARKETING CO. LTD.114.08%100
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-0.07%14 999
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-14.09%12 947
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-28.57%12 450
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-19.79%11 746
WPP PLC-27.56%10 574