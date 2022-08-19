Net Marketing : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022

(Based on Japanese Accounting Standards)

August 10, 2022 Company Name: Net Marketing Co. Ltd. Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code Number: 6175 URL: https://www.net-marketing.co.jp/ Representative: Kunihisa Miyamoto, Representative Director and CEO Contact: Koji Mimura, Director and CFO (TEL) +81-3-6894-0139

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders: September 29, 2022 Scheduled date of the start of dividend payments: September 30, 2022 Scheduled date to submit annual securities report: September 29, 2022 Supplementary material for financial results: Yes Briefing on financial results: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022 (from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Financial Results (Percentages calculated on year-on-year basis.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Year ended June 30, 2022 5,168 - 404 - 426 - 326 - Year ended June 30, 2021 14,011 (2.5) 584 (20.5) 592 (20.7) 336 (34.0) Net income Diluted net income Return on equity Return on assets Operating income per share per share margin Yen Yen % % % Year ended June 30, 2022 21.82 21.70 10.4 7.5 7.8 Year ended June 30, 2021 22.70 22.40 11.7 11.5 4.2 (Reference) Equity method gain or loss: Year ended June 30, 2022 - million yen Year ended June 30, 2021 - million yen

Because the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29), and other regulations have been applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, year-on-year changes in the aforementioned net sales, operating income, ordinary income and net income are not stated.

(2) Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Ratio of shareholders' Net assets per share equity to total assets Million yen Million yen % Yen As of June 30, 2022 6,096 3,267 53.6 217.48 As of June 30, 2021 5,321 3,012 56.6 201.75 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of June 30, 2022 3,267 million yen As of June 30, 2021 3,012 million yen (3) State of Cash Flows Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents at end of operating activities investing activities financing activities period Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen Year ended June 30, 2022 869 (42) (71) 4,120 Year ended June 30, 2021 426 (118) (156) 3,365

