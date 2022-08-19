Net Marketing : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022
Kunihisa Miyamoto, Representative Director and CEO
Contact:
Koji Mimura, Director and CFO
(TEL)
+81-3-6894-0139
Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:
September 29, 2022
Scheduled date of the start of dividend payments:
September 30, 2022
Scheduled date to submit annual securities report:
September 29, 2022
Supplementary material for financial results:
Yes
Briefing on financial results:
No
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022 (from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Financial Results
(Percentages calculated on year-on-year basis.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Year ended June 30, 2022
5,168
-
404
-
426
-
326
-
Year ended June 30, 2021
14,011
(2.5)
584
(20.5)
592
(20.7)
336
(34.0)
Net income
Diluted net income
Return on equity
Return on assets
Operating income
per share
per share
margin
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Year ended June 30, 2022
21.82
21.70
10.4
7.5
7.8
Year ended June 30, 2021
22.70
22.40
11.7
11.5
4.2
(Reference) Equity method gain or loss:
Year ended June 30, 2022
- million yen
Year ended June 30, 2021
- million yen
Because the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29), and other regulations have been applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, year-on-year changes in the aforementioned net sales, operating income, ordinary income and net income are not stated.
(2) Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Ratio of shareholders'
Net assets per share
equity to total assets
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of June 30, 2022
6,096
3,267
53.6
217.48
As of June 30, 2021
5,321
3,012
56.6
201.75
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
As of June 30, 2022
3,267 million yen
As of June 30, 2021
3,012 million yen
(3) State of Cash Flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at end of
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
period
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Year ended June 30, 2022
869
(42)
(71)
4,120
Year ended June 30, 2021
426
(118)
(156)
3,365
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
Total dividends
Dividend
Dividend on
End of 1st
End of 2nd
End of 3rd
Year end
Annual
paid
payout ratio
equity
quarter
quarter
quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Million yen
%
%
Year ended June 30, 2021
-
0.00
-
6.00
6.00
89
26.4
3.0
Year ended June 30, 2022
-
0.00
-
6.00
6.00
90
27.5
2.8
Year ending June 30, 2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
(forecast)
(Note) As announced in Notice of Tender Offer for Shares of the Company by BCPE Bronze Cayman L.P. and Announcement of Opinion dated August 10, 2022, the Company's stock is scheduled to be delisted through the implementation of the tender offer and the series of subsequent procedures by the offeror. As a result, the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 is not stated.
3. Financial Results Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2023 (from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023)
As announced in Notice of Tender Offer for Shares of the Company by BCPE Bronze Cayman L.P. and Announcement of Opinion dated August 10, 2022, the Company's stock is scheduled to be delisted through the implementation of the tender offer and the series of subsequent procedures by the offeror. As a result, financial results forecasts for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 are not presented.
* NOTE
Changes in Accounting Principles, Changes in Accounting Estimates, and Retrospective Restatements
Changes in accounting principles accompanying the amendment of accounting standards: Yes
Changes other than those in (i) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatements: None
Number of Shares Issued (Common shares)
Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
As of June 30, 2022:
15,024,800 shares
As of June 30, 2021:
14,934,800 shares
(ii)
Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2022:
188 shares
As of June 30, 2021:
188 shares
(iii)
Average number of shares issued during the period
Year ended June 30, 2022:
14,957,445 shares
Year ended June 30, 2021:
14,831,528 shares
The summaries of financial results are positioned outside the scope of the audit performed by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
Explanations Regarding the Appropriate Use of Financial Results Forecasts and Other Items Worthy of Special Mention Forward-Looking Statements>
As announced in Notice of Tender Offer for Shares of the Company by BCPE Bronze Cayman L.P. and Announcement of Opinion dated August 10, 2022, the Company's stock is scheduled to be delisted through the implementation of the tender offer and the series of subsequent procedures by the offeror. As a result, financial results forecasts for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 are not presented.
The Company will publish supplementary materials for explaining the financial results through the Company Announcements Disclosure Service of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and on its official website on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Financial Statements
(1) Balance Sheets
(Unit: Thousand yen)
Previous fiscal year
Fiscal year under review
(As of June 30, 2021)
(As of June 30, 2022)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
3,365,770
4,120,490
Accounts receivable - trade
1,297,360
1,291,131
Supplies
159
140
Advance payments - trade
8,259
7,813
Prepaid expenses
136,545
155,077
Other
993
2,488
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(10)
(10)
Total current assets
4,809,080
5,577,131
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings
93,952
93,952
Tools, furniture and fixtures
88,119
92,428
Accumulated depreciation
(82,618)
(100,038)
Total property, plant and equipment
99,453
86,342
Intangible assets
Goodwill
18,396
7,884
Software
11,434
50,499
Other
83,977
80,202
Total intangible assets
113,808
138,586
Investments and other assets
Long-term prepaid expenses
31
699
Deferred tax assets
34,407
32,048
Leasehold and guarantee deposits
265,109
261,842
Total investments and other assets
299,548
294,590
Total non-current assets
512,810
519,519
Total assets
5,321,891
6,096,650
(Unit: Thousand yen)
Previous fiscal year
Fiscal year under review
(As of June 30, 2021)
(As of June 30, 2022)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
1,560,138
2,022,979
Accounts payable - other
331,765
344,083
Accrued expenses
2,412
3,204
Income taxes payable
32,759
95,089
Advances received
292,226
317,860
Deposits received
46,394
6,706
Other
43,207
39,174
Total current liabilities
2,308,904
2,829,098
Total liabilities
2,308,904
2,829,098
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
414,539
423,439
Capital surplus
Legal capital surplus
404,539
413,439
Total capital surplus
404,539
413,439
Retained earnings
Other retained earnings
Retained earnings brought forward
2,194,043
2,430,808
Total retained earnings
2,194,043
2,430,808
Treasury shares
(135)
(135)
Total shareholders' equity
3,012,986
3,267,551
Share acquisition rights
-
-
Total net assets
3,012,986
3,267,551
Total liabilities and net assets
5,321,891
6,096,650
(2) Statement of Income
(Unit: Thousand yen)
Previous fiscal year
Fiscal year under review
(From July 1, 2020
(From July 1, 2021
to June 30, 2021)
to June 30, 2022)
Net sales
14,011,332
5,168,133
Cost of sales
9,489,351
1,261,643
Gross profit
4,521,981
3,906,489
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,937,729
3,502,293
Operating income
584,251
404,196
Non-operating income
Interest income
32
33
Rewards income
1,731
2,878
Subsidy income
6,630
-
Insurance claim income
-
18,460
Other
338
1,860
Total non-operating income
8,731
23,233
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
213
-
Foreign exchange losses
112
579
Other
3
0
Total non-operating expenses
329
579
Ordinary income
592,653
426,850
Extraordinary income
Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights
300
-
Insurance claim income
-
100,000
Total extraordinary income
300
100,000
Extraordinary losses
Information security expenses
96,011
45,660
Total extraordinary losses
96,011
45,660
Net income before income taxes
496,942
481,190
Income taxes - current
136,378
152,457
Income taxes - deferred
23,944
2,359
Total income taxes
160,322
154,817
Net income
336,619
326,372
