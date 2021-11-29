Net Marketing : Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Translation

Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

(Based on Japanese Accounting Standards)

November 11, 2021 Company Name: Net Marketing Co. Ltd. Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code Number: 6175 URL: https://www.net-marketing.co.jp/ Representative: Kunihisa Miyamoto, Representative Director and CEO Contact: Koji Mimura, Director and CFO (TEL) +81-3-6894-0139

Scheduled date to submit the quarterly report: November 12, 2021 Scheduled date of the start of dividend payments: ‒ Supplementary documents for quarterly results: Yes Quarterly results briefing: None (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 (from July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

(1) Financial Results (Percentages show year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % First quarter ended 1,312 - 257 - 260 - 217 - September 30, 2021 First quarter ended 3,447 (19.0) 211 (48.0) 219 (46.5) 150 (46.8) September 30, 2020 Net income Diluted net income per share per share Yen Yen First quarter ended 14.54 14.46 September 30, 2021 First quarter ended 10.15 10.00 September 30, 2020

Because the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29), and other regulations have been applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, year-on-year changes in the aforementioned net sales, operating income, ordinary income and net income are not stated.

(2) Financial Position Total assets Net assets Ratio of shareholders' equity to total assets Million yen Million yen % As of September 30, 2021 5,354 3,141 58.7 As of June 30, 2021 5,321 3,012 56.6 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of September 30, 2021: 3,141 million yen As of June 30, 2021: 3,012 million yen

2. Dividends