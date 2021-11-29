Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Net Marketing Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6175   JP3758220002

NET MARKETING CO. LTD.

(6175)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Net Marketing : Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

11/29/2021 | 01:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

(Based on Japanese Accounting Standards)

November 11, 2021

Company Name:

Net Marketing Co. Ltd.

Stock Exchange Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code Number:

6175

URL:

https://www.net-marketing.co.jp/

Representative:

Kunihisa Miyamoto, Representative Director and CEO

Contact:

Koji Mimura, Director and CFO

(TEL)

+81-3-6894-0139

Scheduled date to submit the quarterly report:

November 12, 2021

Scheduled date of the start of dividend payments:

Supplementary documents for quarterly results:

Yes

Quarterly results briefing:

None

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 (from July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

(1) Financial Results

(Percentages show year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

First quarter ended

1,312

-

257

-

260

-

217

-

September 30, 2021

First quarter ended

3,447

(19.0)

211

(48.0)

219

(46.5)

150

(46.8)

September 30, 2020

Net income

Diluted net income

per share

per share

Yen

Yen

First quarter ended

14.54

14.46

September 30, 2021

First quarter ended

10.15

10.00

September 30, 2020

Because the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29), and other regulations have been applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, year-on-year changes in the aforementioned net sales, operating income, ordinary income and net income are not stated.

(2) Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Ratio of shareholders'

equity to total assets

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of September 30, 2021

5,354

3,141

58.7

As of June 30, 2021

5,321

3,012

56.6

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of September 30, 2021:

3,141 million yen

As of June 30, 2021:

3,012 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

End of 1st quarter

End of 2nd quarter

End of 3rd quarter

Year end

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended June 30, 2021

-

0.00

-

6.00

6.00

Year ending June 30, 2022

-

Year ending June 30, 2022

0.00

-

6.00

6.00

(forecast)

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: No

―1―

3. Financial Results Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022 (from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022)

(Percentages show year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Net income

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Year ending June 30, 2022

5,785

-

500

-

500

-

375

-

25.11

(Note) Revisions to results forecasts published most recently: No

Because the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29), and other regulations have been applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, the financial results forecasts above reflect the application of the Accounting Standard and other regulations. Therefore, year-on-year changes are not stated.

* NOTE

  1. Application of Particular Accounting Treatment Concerning Preparation of Quarterly Financial Statements: None
  2. Changes in Accounting Principles, Changes in Accounting Estimates, and Retrospective Restatements
    1. Changes in accounting principles accompanying the amendment of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes other than those in (i) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatements: None
  4. Number of Shares Issued (Common shares)
    1. Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

As of September 30, 2021:

14,940,200 shares

As of June 30, 2021:

14,934,800 shares

(ii) Number of treasury stock at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2021:

188 shares

As of June 30, 2021:

188 shares

(iii) Average number of shares issued during the period

First three months ended September 30, 2021:

14,938,212 shares

First three months ended September 30, 2020:

14,831,528 shares

  • The summaries of financial results are positioned outside the scope of a quarterly review by certified public accountants and audit firm.
  • Explanations Regarding the Appropriate Use of Financial Results Forecasts and Other Items Worthy of Special Mention Forward-Looking Statements>
    Forward-looking statements in this summary, such as financial results forecasts, are based on information available to the Company at present and certain assumptions the Company judges to be rational. Those descriptions do not mean that the Company promises their achievement. Actual financial results and the like may also differ significantly from those descriptions depending on various factors.

The Company will publish quarterly supplementary materials for explaining the financial results through the Company Announcements Disclosure Service of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and on its official website on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

―2―

Quarterly Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Balance Sheets

(Unit: Thousand yen)

Previous fiscal year

End of first quarter of the fiscal

year under review

(As of June 30, 2021)

(As of September 30, 2021)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

3,365,770

3,558,354

Accounts receivable - trade

1,297,360

1,055,702

Other

145,959

242,842

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(10)

(8)

Total current assets

4,809,080

4,856,891

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

99,453

95,575

Intangible assets

113,808

104,262

Investments and other assets

299,548

297,968

Total non-current assets

512,810

497,806

Total assets

5,321,891

5,354,697

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

1,560,138

1,392,444

Income taxes payable

32,759

104,162

Other

716,006

716,133

Total current liabilities

2,308,904

2,212,740

Total liabilities

2,308,904

2,212,740

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

414,539

415,241

Capital surplus

404,539

405,241

Retained earnings

2,194,043

2,321,609

Treasury shares

(135)

(135)

Total shareholders' equity

3,012,986

3,141,957

Total net assets

3,012,986

3,141,957

Total liabilities and net assets

5,321,891

5,354,697

―3―

(2) Quarterly Statement of Income (First three-month period)

(Unit: Thousand yen)

First quarter of the

First quarter of the

previous fiscal year

fiscal year under review

(From July 1, 2020

(From July 1, 2021

to September 30, 2020)

to September 30, 2021)

Net sales

3,447,486

1,312,306

Cost of sales

2,385,823

300,866

Gross profit

1,061,662

1,011,439

Selling, general and administrative expenses

850,536

753,967

Operating income

211,126

257,471

Non-operating income

Interest income

15

15

Rewards income

1,715

2,614

Subsidy income

6,630

-

Other

242

226

Total non-operating income

8,603

2,856

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

87

-

Foreign exchange losses

46

52

Other

3

0

Total non-operating expenses

137

52

Ordinary income

219,592

260,275

Extraordinary income

Insurance claim income

-

100,000

Total extraordinary income

-

100,000

Extraordinary losses

Information security expenses

-

45,660

Total extraordinary losses

-

45,660

Net income before income taxes

219,592

314,615

Income taxes - current

43,732

96,679

Income taxes - deferred

25,636

761

Total income taxes

69,369

97,440

Net income

150,223

217,174

―4―

Disclaimer

Net Marketing Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 06:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NET MARKETING CO. LTD.
01:40aNET MARKETING : Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
PU
01:40aNET MARKETING : Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending June 30,..
PU
08/27Net Marketing Co.,Ltd. Announces Non-Consolidated Earnings Results for the Fiscal Year ..
CI
08/27Net Marketing Co.,Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2..
CI
08/27Net Marketing Co. Ltd. Declares Dividend for the Year Ended June 30, 2021 and Forecast ..
CI
08/27NET MARKETING : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended Ju..
PU
08/27NET MARKETING : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021
PU
06/01NET MARKETING : Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending June 30,..
PU
06/01NET MARKETING : Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Quarters..
PU
06/01Net Marketing Co.,Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2..
CI
More news
Chart NET MARKETING CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Net Marketing Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NET MARKETING CO. LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Managers and Directors
Kunihisa Miyamoto President, CEO & Representative Director
Koji Mimura CFO, Director & Head-Administration
Hideki Matsumoto COO, Director, VP & Head-Personnel Strategy
Keisuke Yamabe Independent Outside Director
Daisuke Shimada Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NET MARKETING CO. LTD.-28.66%63
WPP PLC31.69%16 330
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA41.46%16 313
OMNICOM GROUP INC.8.63%14 401
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.43.67%13 305
WEIBO CORPORATION4.39%9 803