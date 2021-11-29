Net Marketing : Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
11/29/2021 | 01:40am EST
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
Kunihisa Miyamoto, Representative Director and CEO
Contact:
Koji Mimura, Director and CFO
(TEL)
+81-3-6894-0139
Scheduled date to submit the quarterly report:
November 12, 2021
Scheduled date of the start of dividend payments:
‒
Supplementary documents for quarterly results:
Yes
Quarterly results briefing:
None
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 (from July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)
(1) Financial Results
(Percentages show year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
First quarter ended
1,312
-
257
-
260
-
217
-
September 30, 2021
First quarter ended
3,447
(19.0)
211
(48.0)
219
(46.5)
150
(46.8)
September 30, 2020
Net income
Diluted net income
per share
per share
Yen
Yen
First quarter ended
14.54
14.46
September 30, 2021
First quarter ended
10.15
10.00
September 30, 2020
Because the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29), and other regulations have been applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, year-on-year changes in the aforementioned net sales, operating income, ordinary income and net income are not stated.
(2) Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Ratio of shareholders'
equity to total assets
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of September 30, 2021
5,354
3,141
58.7
As of June 30, 2021
5,321
3,012
56.6
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
As of September 30, 2021:
3,141 million yen
As of June 30, 2021:
3,012 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
End of 1st quarter
End of 2nd quarter
End of 3rd quarter
Year end
Annual
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended June 30, 2021
-
0.00
-
6.00
6.00
Year ending June 30, 2022
-
Year ending June 30, 2022
0.00
-
6.00
6.00
(forecast)
(Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: No
3. Financial Results Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022 (from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022)
(Percentages show year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Net income
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Year ending June 30, 2022
5,785
-
500
-
500
-
375
-
25.11
(Note) Revisions to results forecasts published most recently: No
Because the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29), and other regulations have been applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, the financial results forecasts above reflect the application of the Accounting Standard and other regulations. Therefore, year-on-year changes are not stated.
* NOTE
Application of Particular Accounting Treatment Concerning Preparation of Quarterly Financial Statements: None
Changes in Accounting Principles, Changes in Accounting Estimates, and Retrospective Restatements
Changes in accounting principles accompanying the amendment of accounting standards: Yes
Changes other than those in (i) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatements: None
Number of Shares Issued (Common shares)
Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
As of September 30, 2021:
14,940,200 shares
As of June 30, 2021:
14,934,800 shares
(ii) Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
As of September 30, 2021:
188 shares
As of June 30, 2021:
188 shares
(iii) Average number of shares issued during the period
First three months ended September 30, 2021:
14,938,212 shares
First three months ended September 30, 2020:
14,831,528 shares
The summaries of financial results are positioned outside the scope of a quarterly review by certified public accountants and audit firm.
Explanations Regarding the Appropriate Use of Financial Results Forecasts and Other Items Worthy of Special Mention Forward-Looking Statements>
Forward-looking statements in this summary, such as financial results forecasts, are based on information available to the Company at present and certain assumptions the Company judges to be rational. Those descriptions do not mean that the Company promises their achievement. Actual financial results and the like may also differ significantly from those descriptions depending on various factors.
The Company will publish quarterly supplementary materials for explaining the financial results through the Company Announcements Disclosure Service of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and on its official website on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
Quarterly Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Balance Sheets
(Unit: Thousand yen)
Previous fiscal year
End of first quarter of the fiscal
year under review
(As of June 30, 2021)
(As of September 30, 2021)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
3,365,770
3,558,354
Accounts receivable - trade
1,297,360
1,055,702
Other
145,959
242,842
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(10)
(8)
Total current assets
4,809,080
4,856,891
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
99,453
95,575
Intangible assets
113,808
104,262
Investments and other assets
299,548
297,968
Total non-current assets
512,810
497,806
Total assets
5,321,891
5,354,697
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
1,560,138
1,392,444
Income taxes payable
32,759
104,162
Other
716,006
716,133
Total current liabilities
2,308,904
2,212,740
Total liabilities
2,308,904
2,212,740
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
414,539
415,241
Capital surplus
404,539
405,241
Retained earnings
2,194,043
2,321,609
Treasury shares
(135)
(135)
Total shareholders' equity
3,012,986
3,141,957
Total net assets
3,012,986
3,141,957
Total liabilities and net assets
5,321,891
5,354,697
(2) Quarterly Statement of Income (First three-month period)
