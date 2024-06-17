Translation

Notice: This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

June 17, 2024

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 7518, TSE Prime)

Notice regarding revisions to "Results for FY23 Ended March 31, 2024"

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces the discovery of the following errors in its May 8, 2024 IR release entitled "Results for FY23 Ended March 31, 2024."

1. Reasons for revisions

The Company is revising this release because it was found to contain inaccuracies following the May 8, 2024 release of the Company's financial results. These revisions will have no impact on the Company's financial results. (Revisions are included below and are underlined for purposes of clarity.)

2. Revisions

The Company has revised FY23 progress-related information included in the "Sustainability"

section on page 28 of "Results for FY23 Ended March 31, 2024" as follows. The information to be revised is located within the red frame in the image below and has been underlined for purposes of clarity.