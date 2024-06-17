Translation
June 17, 2024
To whom it may concern:
Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 7518, TSE Prime)
Notice regarding revisions to "Results for FY23 Ended March 31, 2024"
Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces the discovery of the following errors in its May 8, 2024 IR release entitled "Results for FY23 Ended March 31, 2024."
1. Reasons for revisions
The Company is revising this release because it was found to contain inaccuracies following the May 8, 2024 release of the Company's financial results. These revisions will have no impact on the Company's financial results. (Revisions are included below and are underlined for purposes of clarity.)
2. Revisions
The Company has revised FY23 progress-related information included in the "Sustainability"
section on page 28 of "Results for FY23 Ended March 31, 2024" as follows. The information to be revised is located within the red frame in the image below and has been underlined for purposes of clarity.
Prior to revision
- Cloud personnel, front office departments
- Front office departments-2030 target: 50% increase in cloud personnel; result of 428 vs. FY23 target of 410
- DX personnel
-
Development of next-generation ICT personnel, academic-industrial collaboration programs: 10
curriculums provided; number of lectures: 49; attended by 2,889 individuals (cumulative)
- Development of next-generation ICT personnel, academic-industrial collaboration programs: 10
- Promoting diversity and inclusion
- Ratio of female executives-2030 target: 15%; result of 7.8%vs. FY23 target of 7.5%
- Percentage of freshly recruited new graduates who are women-2030 target: 50%; result of 42.7% vs. FY23 target of 35.5%
After revision
- Cloud personnel, front office departments
- Front office departments-2030 target: 50% increase in cloud personnel; result of 516 vs. FY23 target of 498
- DX personnel
-
Development of next-generation ICT personnel, academic-industrial collaboration programs: 10
curriculums provided; number of lectures: 52; attended by 3,092 individuals (cumulative)
- Development of next-generation ICT personnel, academic-industrial collaboration programs: 10
- Promoting diversity and inclusion
- Ratio of female executives-2030 target: 15%; result of 8.1%vs. FY23 target of 7.5%
- Percentage of freshly recruited new graduates who are women-2030 target: 50%; result of 42.7% vs. FY23 target of 36.5%
Results for Q4 FY23
Ended March 31, 2024
Net One Systems Co., Ltd.
May 8, 2024 (Stock Code 7518: JP)
1 Summary
FY23 results overview
* Please refer to pages 8 and 10 for details.
Bookings were lower than the revised plan, but were up YoY to a record high in Q4 (January-March 2024). Revenue and operating income exceeded the revised plan thanks to improved profitability.
FY22
FY23
FY23
revised
results
results
plan
(YoY)
⚫ Bookings were down YoY due to the absence of large product projects (two projects totaling JPY13.2bn) and
JPY
JPY
JPY
lackluster performance in the Telecom Carrier, Public, and Partner segments
Bookings
⚫
In Q4 (Jan.-Mar.), bookings were up 13.1% YoY (FY22 Q4: JPY64.6bn, FY23 Q4: JPY73.1bn)
219.8bn
210.0bn
201.4bn
(Versus revised plan)
⚫ Due to delays in some projects and other factors, bookings were lower than the revised plan in the Enterprise,
Public, and Partner segments
(YoY)
Revenue
JPY
JPY
JPY ⚫ Revenue declined YoY due to sluggish performance in the Telecom Carrier, Public, and Partner segments
209.6bn
201.0bn
205.1bn
(Versus revised plan)
- Revenue exceeded the revised plan, driven by growth in the Enterprise and Telecom Carrier segments
(YoY)
⚫ GPM improved, but operating income was down YoY on lower revenue and higher SG&A expenses
⚫ GPM: +1.6pts YoY (FY22: 24.0%, FY23: 25.6%)
Operating
JPY
JPY
JPY
⚫ SG&A expenses: +JPY3.2bn YoY (FY22: JPY29.7bn, FY23: JPY33.0bn)
income
20.6bn
16.5bn
19.5bn
(Versus revised plan)
⚫ Operating income exceeded the revised plan due to revenue growth, improved GPM, and reduced SG&A expenses
⚫ GPM: +0.6pts (revised plan: 25.0%, result: 25.6%)
⚫ SG&A expenses: -JPY0.7bn (revised plan: JPY33.8bn, result: JPY33.0bn)
FY24 forecast overview * Please refer to pages 34-36 for details.
We expect bookings and revenue to increase YoY, primarily in the Public segment.
Operating income is also projected to grow YoY, with continued improvements in profitability offsetting higher SG&A expenses.
FY23
FY24
Forecast
results
forecast
⚫ +JPY23.5bn (+11.7%) YoY
JPY
JPY
✓ Enterprise: +JPY2.3bn (recovery in the financial sector and continued growth of the manufacturing and non-
Bookings
manufacturing sectors)
201.4bn
225.0bn
✓ Telecom Carrier: +JPY2.1bn (expansion of co-creation businesses)
- Public: +JPY15.3bn (projects for cloud connectivity among government systems, multiple large projects)
- Partner: +JPY3.7bn (intensifying efforts for Wi-Fi service business operations targeting MSPs and value-added products)
- +JPY14.8bn (+7.3%) YoY
Revenue
JPY
JPY
✓ Enterprise: +JPY4.2bn
✓ Telecom Carrier: +JPY2.7bn
205.1bn
220.0bn
✓
Public: +JPY5.3bn
- Partner: +JPY2.5bn
- GPM: +0.1pts YoY (FY23: 25.6%, FY24: 25.7%)
- Factors contributing to YoY increase: optimization of service prices, etc.
- Factors contributing to YoY decrease: absence of positive impacts of foreign exchange and one-off gains recorded in the
Operating
JPY
JPY
Partner segment in FY23
income
19.5bn
21.0bn
⚫ SG&A expenses: +JPY2.5bn (FY23: JPY33.0bn, FY24: JPY35.6bn)
✓ Factors contributing to YoY increase: personnel expenses +JPY2.5bn (higher starting salary for new graduates, pay rise,
bonus increase, engineer dispatch, etc.), equipment expenses +JPY0.7bn (new enterprise system, etc.)
✓ Factors contributing to YoY decrease: office expenses -JPY0.8bn (return of the leased office building)
FY24 Operating income plan analysis (YoY)
(JPYmn)
Revenue by segment
- Enterprise: +JPY4.2bn
- Telecom Carrier: +JPY2.7bn
- Public: +JPY5.3bn
- Partner: +JPY2.5bn
Gross profit margin
- Factors contributing to YoY increase: optimization of service prices, etc.
- Factors contributing to YoY decrease: absence of positive impacts of foreign exchange and one-off gains recorded in the Partner segment in FY23
Main factors
- Personnel expenses: +JPY2.5bn
- Equipment expense: +JPY0.7bn
- Office expenses: -JPY0.8bn
FY23
Revenue
Gross profit margin
SG&A
FY24
operating income
operating income
results
plan
Dividend forecast
We raised our FY23 year-end dividend forecast as income exceeded the revised plan.
We expect our FY24 dividend to increase YoY due to the introduction of a system that, in principle, facilitates progressive dividend growth.
- Revision of dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
Annual dividends (Yen)
Second quarter-end
Fiscal-year end
Total
Previous forecast
-
37.00
74.00
(announced on October 26, 2023)
Revised forecast
-
40.00
77.00
Results for ended March 31, 2024
37.00
-
-
Results for the previous fiscal year
37.00
37.00
74.00
ended March 31, 2023
For details, please refer to the release entitled "Notice regarding revision of dividend forecasts" released on May 8, 2024.
- Dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025
Annual dividends (Yen)
Second quarter-end
Fiscal-year end
Total
Forecast
43.00
43.00
86.00
2 FY23 results
