645,000 Equity Shares of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-DEC-2023.

645,000 Equity Shares of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-DEC-2023. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 1109 days starting from 26-NOV-2020 to 10-DEC-2023.



Details:

Post-Issue Equity Share Capital held by the Promoter shall be considered as promoter? contribution and locked-in for a period of three years from the date of Allotment.



The entire remaining pre issued equity share capital will be locked in for a period of one year from the date of allotment.