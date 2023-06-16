Higher water levels than a year ago bode well for Europe's hydro plants

PARIS/OSLO, June 16 (Reuters) - Water levels in Europe
as heatwave season gets underway have improved from last year
when low rainfall caused curbs to hydropower output, with most
countries' reservoir levels either above or nearer the seasonal
average than in 2022.
In 2022, low water levels in reservoirs and rivers
exacerbated the wider European energy crisis as hydropower
output and cooling water usage at French nuclear plants had to
be curbed.
"The hydropower situation across the continent is mainly
strongly improved since last year, when the second and third
quarter were very dry with several hot spells," Eylert Ellefsen,
senior analyst and hydrologist at EQ-Montel, said.
In France, reservoirs are 10% above last year's levels and
28% above the five-year average, while run-of-river generation
is 33% above last year but 13% below the seasonal average, ICIS
data showed.
Run-of-river hydroelectric plants typically have little or
no water storage and are therefore susceptible to seasonal river
flows, with fewer options to control production volumes.
Temperatures in France this month have been near 40-year
highs, and outlooks for July are close to the high levels
recorded last year. Hot spells during the summer are expected,
but more rainfall would reduce the drought effect compared to
last year, EQ-Montel data showed.
High temperatures could see a repeat of last year's issues
at nuclear plants, which use river water to cool down reactors
and then discharge it back at a slightly higher temperature. If
the water gets too warm, production must be curtailed.
The Bugey nuclear plant on the Rhone river and the Golfech
plant on the Garrone river, which account for roughly 10% of
total French nuclear capacity, are currently most at risk,
according to Refinitiv analyst Stefan Soderberg.
However, a higher flow rate and a slightly better soil
situation in the upper Rhone has reduced the overall risk of
cooling problems compared with last year, he added.
A nuclear supply shortfall in southern France would be less
critical than last year given a better supply picture overall,
allowing France to remain a net power exporter through the
summer months, Refinitiv analyst Nathalie Gerl said.
Supply in neighbouring countries has also improved, and
British and German power imports could cover a potential
shortfall, Gerl added.
There is a severe drought in Spain however and dry and sunny
conditions are expected to persist in southern Europe, with
slightly above-normal precipitation from mid-July, ICIS analyst
Ellie Chambers said.
The Nordics have also seen drier weather than normal in
recent months, said Olav Botnen at Volt Power Analytics. "We
expect Norway and Sweden to perform with somewhat lower
reservoir levels than normal over this summer season," he added.
But compared to last year southern Norway, which holds some
of the biggest water reserves and is a key power export hub to
Europe, had significantly reduced its deficit, analysts agreed.
"Hydropower is still attractive to the continental power
markets, and extensive exports will persist from the Nordics in
general and (southern Norway price zone) NO2 specifically," said
Paal Svendsen, an analyst at consultancy Nena.
(Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Nora Buli; editing by Nina
Chestney and Jan Harvey)