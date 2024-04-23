NET Power Inc. (NYSE: NPWR) plans to report its first quarter 2024 financial results before market open on Monday, May 13, 2024, and will host a conference call to discuss the results beginning at 8:30 AM ET.

To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit NET Power’s investor relations website at ir.netpower.com. To participate by phone, dial 877-407-8014 (domestic) or +1 201-689-8053 (international).

An archived webcast will be available following the call.

About NET Power

NET Power (NYSE: NPWR) is a clean energy technology company developing its proprietary NET Power Cycle, which transforms natural gas into low-cost, clean and reliable power. The Company is on a mission to deploy its utility-scale plants across the world by partnering with local communities, power producers, energy producers, technology providers and other stakeholders. NET Power was founded in 2010 and has offices in Durham, North Carolina (HQ) and Houston, Texas.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Projections

Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, each as amended. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” or other similar expressions may identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may relate to the development of NET Power’s technology, the anticipated demand for NET Power’s technology and the markets in which NET Power operates, the timing of the deployment of plant deliveries, and NET Power’s business strategies, capital requirements, potential growth opportunities and expectations for future performance (financial or otherwise). Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, targets, opinions and/or beliefs of the Company, and such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed in forward-looking statements as a result of factors, risks and uncertainties over which NET Power has no control. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and NET Power assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. NET Power does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240423776725/en/