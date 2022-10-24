Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Net Savings Link, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSAV   US64112L2034

NET SAVINGS LINK, INC.

(NSAV)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:58 2022-10-21 pm EDT
0.0119 USD    0.00%
09:23aNSAV Announces a Definitive Acquisition Agreement for Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX)
EQ
09:00aNSAV Announces a Definitive Acquisition Agreement for Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX)
AQ
08/22NSAV Retains Leading Investment Banking Firm, MD Global Partners
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NSAV Announces a Definitive Acquisition Agreement for Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX)

10/24/2022 | 09:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Net Savings Link, Inc.
NSAV Announces a Definitive Acquisition Agreement for Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX)

24.10.2022 / 15:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company has signed a Definitive Acquisition Agreement for AWC Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (AWC) https://awcexchange.com/. AWC currently has approximately $1,500,000,000 USDT Dollar Value On Deposit. The exchange can list both ERC-20 and BEP-20 tokens. AWC has over 2,000 active wallet traders.

In addition, AWC management projects that once the exchange reaches 5,000 users, based on $100 average daily trading per user, the estimated monthly income will be $1,500,000. At 10,000 users, based on $250 average daily trading per user, the estimated monthly income will be $7,500,000. The existing AWC management will continue to operate the exchange to ensure both continuity and a high standard of service.

The management of NSAV released the following statement, “As our shareholders are aware, it has been a long-standing goal of the Company to acquire an operating CEX. We were thrilled to see the excitement among NSAV shareholders and the market in general, in the weeks leading up to the formal signing of this deal.”

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at; info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at; https://twitter.com/nsav_tech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at; http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX) website can be accessed at;

https://ex.nsavexchange.com/main

The NSAVDEX 1 Exchange website can be accessed at: https://nsavdex.org/#/home

The NSAV NFT Marketplace website can be accessed at; https://nsavnft.com/

The NSAV Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at;

https://nsavholdinginc.com/otc-desk/

The NSAV Hong Kong OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at;

https://hkotc.co/

The NSAVDEX Exchange Telegram account can be accessed at;

https://t.me/NSAVDEXorg

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

Contact Details

Net Savings Link, Inc.

Net Savings Link, Inc.

info@nsavholdinginc.com

Company Website

https://www.nsavholdingsinc.com


News Source: News Direct

24.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Net Savings Link, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US64112L2034
EQS News ID: 1470699

 
End of News EQS News Service

1470699  24.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1470699&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about NET SAVINGS LINK, INC.
09:23aNSAV Announces a Definitive Acquisition Agreement for Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchan..
EQ
09:00aNSAV Announces a Definitive Acquisition Agreement for Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchan..
AQ
08/22NSAV Retains Leading Investment Banking Firm, MD Global Partners
AQ
06/15NSAV and Vagabond Announce Launch of 3rd Generation Blockchain to Assist Organizations ..
AQ
06/15Net Savings Link, Inc. Announces Launch of 3Rd Generation Blockchain to Assist Organiza..
CI
06/03NSAV Launches Industry-First Shareholder Perks Program on TiiCKER
AQ
05/24NSAV Announces Launch of Tokenization, Listing and Blockchain Program
AQ
05/19NSAV Majority Shareholder Retires 500 Million Shares
AQ
05/17NSAV Announces Successful Launch of HIVE MULTIMINE Mobile Crypto Mining App to the Gene..
AQ
05/17NSAV Announces Successful Launch of HIVE MULTIMINE Mobile Crypto Mining App to the Gene..
CI
More news
Chart NET SAVINGS LINK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Net Savings Link, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Desmond Lim Chief Executive Officer
James A. Tilton President, CFO, Secretary & Director
Yuen Wong Independent Director
Man Kin Lau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NET SAVINGS LINK, INC.-56.88%75
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-73.70%14 945
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-78.00%111
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS-85.29%58
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.-69.71%57
BANXA HOLDINGS INC.-56.95%43