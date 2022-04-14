Net Savings Link : Company Information and Disclosure Statement

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

For the Period Ending: December 31, 2021

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 5,938,815,738

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 5,912,149,072

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 5,843,636,893

The Company was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada as Calibert Explorations, Ltd. on February 21, 2007. On November 11, 2010, the Company changed its name to its current name, Net Savings Link, Inc.

On February 28, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with Virtuabroker Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of England, to acquire ten percent (10%) of the shares of Virtuabroker Ltd., in exchange for a cash payment of sixty thousand and sixty U.S. Dollars ($60,060.00).

On March 6, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliated party, TG Private Equity Inc., to acquire a 25% stake in SBCDF Investment, Inc. The purchase price for the acquisition was 500 million restricted Series Preferred B shares. The Company retains an option to purchase an additional 25% under the same terms. On April 9, 2021, the Company notified TG Private Equity Inc. that it will exercise said option.

On April 6, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with Eminaich LLC., a Wyoming limited liability company, to acquire a 20% stake in a startup ridesharing platform, Rydehails LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company. The purchase price for the acquisition was 31,928,481 restricted Series B Preferred Shares. The Company retains an option to purchase an additional 10% stake in Rydehails LLC for two million U.S. Dollars ($2,000,000.00).

On August 5, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliated party, TG Private Equity Inc., to acquire a 40% stake in Super Chain Capital Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong. Super Chain

Capital Ltd. owns and operates the premium OTC cryptocurrency trading desk, www.HKOTC.co , which is also based in Hong Kong. The purchase price for the acquisition was thirty thousand U.S. Dollars ($30,000.00) in cash and eight million

U.S. Dollars ($8,000,000.00) of restricted Series B Preferred Shares.

On October 21, 2021, the Company entered into a Letter of Intent (L.O.I.) to acquire a 51% stake in Bwang Group Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong. Bwang Group Limited owns and operates leading cryptocurrency exchange BW.com, www.BW.com . Due to a confidentiality agreement, additional terms were not disclosed.

On December 31, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliated party, TG Private Equity Inc., to acquire a 5% stake in Singapore based Technicorum Holdings www.technicorum.com , with an option for an additional stake. Technicorum is a global investment and compliance company. According to Technicorum, their post-moneyvaluation is $120 million. Technicorum is a consortium specializing in digital assets, with expertise in ICO's, IEO's and IDO's, and over the past year, into DeFi and NFT's, as well as recently, GameFi, SocialFi, and the Metaverse.

On January 17, 2022, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliated party, TG Private Equity Inc., to acquire a 50% stake in Vagabond Technology Solutions, LLC. NSAV and Vagabond will together further develop and Market Vagabond's already rapidly growing blockchain protocol https://vagabondapp.io/ . The purchase price for the acquisition was one million U.S. Dollars ($1,000,000.00) of restricted Series B Preferred Shares.

On January 27, 2022, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliated party, TG Private Equity Inc., to acquire a 10% stake in Metaverse Network LLC. (MNC) https://metaversenetwork.llc/ . MNC's main asset is its ownership of leading cryptocurrency exchange, BQEX Ltd. https://bqex.ltd/ BQEX Exchange has over 4 million registered users. The purchase price for the acquisition was one hundred thousand U.S. Dollars ($100,000.00) in cash and twenty-five million U.S. Dollars ($25,000,000.00) of restricted Series B Preferred Shares.

MNC's additional holdings include VAEX, a Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX) regulated in Dubai. https://vaex.tech/en_US/.VAEX is one of the few Centralized Crypto Exchanges that connects Centralized with Decentralized Wallets. Hive Codes Incorporation https://hive.codes/ , the world's first blockchain home mining device able to mine multiple tokens. Jinbao NFT, based on Jackie Chan's, "The Little Big Soldier" https://jinbaonft.com/ .

On February 25, 2022, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliated party, TG Private Equity Inc., to acquire a 50% stake in crypto mining company, HIVE Strategy LLC. The purchase price for the acquisition was forty thousand U.S. Dollars ($40,000.00) in cash and Five million U.S. Dollars ($5,000,000.00) of restricted Series B Preferred Shares.

