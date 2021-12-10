Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET
  5. Net1 International Holdings AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NET1   NO0010831050

NET1 INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS AS

(NET1)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET - 10/21
0.05 NOK   -44.44%
11:22aNET1 INTERNATIONAL : Change to board of directors
PU
12/03NET1 INTERNATIONAL : Operational update
PU
07/02NET1 INTERNATIONAL : Operational update
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Net1 International : Change to board of directors

12/10/2021 | 11:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Net1 International - Net1 International: change to board of directors

Oslo, 10 December 2021.

Net1 International: Net1 International AS announces the resignation of Jan Šebor from the Company's board of directors.

Mr. Šebor is departing from his role as director of the board of Net1 International Holdings AS.

The board of directors would like thank him for his contributions and would like to wish him the best with his future endeavours. The board of directors will now consist of JD Fouchard (chairman), Trygve Lauvdal, Lars Erik Larsson and Roger Chye.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Net1 International Holdings AS published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 16:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NET1 INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS AS
11:22aNET1 INTERNATIONAL : Change to board of directors
PU
12/03NET1 INTERNATIONAL : Operational update
PU
07/02NET1 INTERNATIONAL : Operational update
PU
05/11Citadel Holdings Inc acquired an unknown remaining stake in Broadband Everywhere Corpor..
CI
05/10NET1 INTERNATIONAL : Divestment of the Philippines operation
PU
02/18Net1 International Holdings AS Announces Withdrawal of Amit Batuk Vithlani from Board o..
CI
2020Net1 International Holdings AS Announces Management Changes
CI
2020Net1 International Holdings AS Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2019Net1 International Holdings AS Announces Management Changes
CI
2018Net1 International Holdings as Elects Jan Sebor to the Board of Directors
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 45,5 M 5,08 M 5,08 M
Net income 2019 -419 M -46,7 M -46,7 M
Net Debt 2019 791 M 88,3 M 88,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,58x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 24,1 M 2,68 M 2,69 M
EV / Sales 2018 62,8x
EV / Sales 2019 33,3x
Nbr of Employees 155
Free-Float 100%
Chart NET1 INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS AS
Duration : Period :
Net1 International Holdings AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Amit Vithlani Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Daniel Fouchard Chairman
Trygve Lauvdal Director
Jan ebor Director
Chia Chow Chey Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NET1 INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS AS0.00%3
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-14.62%210 560
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.43%122 258
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.49%109 721
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.86%97 601
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG6.43%85 192