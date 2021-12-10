Net1 International - Net1 International: change to board of directors

Oslo, 10 December 2021.

Net1 International: Net1 International AS announces the resignation of Jan Šebor from the Company's board of directors.

Mr. Šebor is departing from his role as director of the board of Net1 International Holdings AS.

The board of directors would like thank him for his contributions and would like to wish him the best with his future endeavours. The board of directors will now consist of JD Fouchard (chairman), Trygve Lauvdal, Lars Erik Larsson and Roger Chye.

ENDS