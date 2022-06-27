Log in
    NET1   NO0010831050

NET1 INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS AS

(NET1)
End-of-day quote NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET  -  2022-06-20
0.3000 NOK   +2900.00%
02:16aNET1 INTERNATIONAL : filing of petition for bankruptcy
PU
06/14NET1 INTERNATIONAL : Notice of loan acceleration
PU
06/06NET1 INTERNATIONAL : EGM minutes
PU
Net1 International : filing of petition for bankruptcy

06/27/2022 | 02:16am EDT
Net1 International Holdings AS - filing of petition for bankruptcy

Oslo, 27 June 2022. The board of directors of Net1 International Holdings AS (the "Company") resolved on Friday evening to file for bankruptcy of Net1 International Holdings AS. The filing was submitted to the court on Saturday 25 June 2022. The board expects the court to order for commencement of bankruptcy proceedings and appoint a bankruptcy administrator in the near future.

Disclaimer

Net1 International Holdings AS published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 06:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 36,3 M 3,68 M 3,68 M
Net income 2020 -1 606 M -163 M -163 M
Net Debt 2020 862 M 87,4 M 87,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 145 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 33,3x
EV / Sales 2020 24,4x
Nbr of Employees 155
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jean Daniel Fouchard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Trygve Lauvdal Director
Chia Chow Chey Director
Lars Erik Larsson Director
