Net1 International : filing of petition for bankruptcy

Net1 International Holdings AS - filing of petition for bankruptcy
Oslo, 27 June 2022. The board of directors of Net1 International Holdings AS (the "Company") resolved on Friday evening to file for bankruptcy of Net1 International Holdings AS. The filing was submitted to the court on Saturday 25 June 2022. The board expects the court to order for commencement of bankruptcy proceedings and appoint a bankruptcy administrator in the near future.
