    NET1   NO0010831050

NET1 INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS AS

(NET1)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET - 06/08
0.1 NOK   -28.57%
Net1 International : Operational update

07/02/2021 | 11:55am EDT
Net1 International - Operational update

Oslo, 2 July 2021 - Net1 International Holdings AS' ('Net1 International') Indonesian network has experienced technical difficulties and the service has been temporarily suspended.

The management in Indonesia are working closely with local government officials to resolve the matter and resume network services.

Net1 Indonesia stands committed to fully respect and protect the rights of all its 46,000 customers during the process and the customer care centre is ready to assist.

Net1 International intends to share further updates on the above-mentioned matter, the proposed capital raise, the publishing of the 2020 accounts and the calling of its AGM during the summer.

ABOUT NET1 INTERNATIONAL

Net1 International has investments in 4G LTE operations in Indonesia.

Indonesia has a population of 261 million, and Net1 Indonesia has a total 15MHz of bandwidth on the LTE-enabled 450MHz band.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Net1 International Holdings AS published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 15:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 45,5 M 5,28 M 5,28 M
Net income 2019 -419 M -48,5 M -48,5 M
Net Debt 2019 791 M 91,7 M 91,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,58x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 48,2 M 5,59 M 5,59 M
EV / Sales 2018 62,8x
EV / Sales 2019 33,3x
Nbr of Employees 155
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Trygve Lauvdal Director
Jan ebor Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NET1 INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS AS100.00%6
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.63%233 417
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.9.11%136 083
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.84%130 586
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.51%101 282
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION8.86%94 734