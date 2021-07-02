Net1 International - Operational update

Oslo, 2 July 2021 - Net1 International Holdings AS' ('Net1 International') Indonesian network has experienced technical difficulties and the service has been temporarily suspended.

The management in Indonesia are working closely with local government officials to resolve the matter and resume network services.

Net1 Indonesia stands committed to fully respect and protect the rights of all its 46,000 customers during the process and the customer care centre is ready to assist.

Net1 International intends to share further updates on the above-mentioned matter, the proposed capital raise, the publishing of the 2020 accounts and the calling of its AGM during the summer.

ABOUT NET1 INTERNATIONAL

Net1 International has investments in 4G LTE operations in Indonesia.

Indonesia has a population of 261 million, and Net1 Indonesia has a total 15MHz of bandwidth on the LTE-enabled 450MHz band.

ENDS