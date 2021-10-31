Log in
    NTAP   US64110D1046

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
Can't Stop, Won't Stop Innovating – INSIGHT '21

10/31/2021
Octavian Tanase is the Senior Vice President of Engineering for NetApp's Hybrid Cloud Group, which enables seamless cloud experiences on-premises and provides core foundational technologies to NetApp's public cloud capabilities.

In his current role, Octavian is responsible for driving product innovation, measurable business outcomes, and customer engagement and success with NetApp's on-premises portfolio of products, including ONTAP, the industry's leading enterprise data management software for shared environments.

Prior to his leadership of the Hybrid Cloud Engineering group, Octavian was responsible for several of NetApp's award-winning products including, AltaVault, SnapMirror, MetroCluster, and SnapVault.

Before joining NetApp in 2010, Octavian led the Java Platform engineering group at Sun Microsystems/Oracle. He has also held various engineering roles in several start-ups in Silicon Valley.

In addition, as an active champion of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging (DIB), Octavian is passionate about ensuring that his colleagues feel heard, represented and understood, and was responsible for introducing the first Unconscious Bias Training at NetApp. He plays a key role in various DIB programs at NetApp, including serving as a sponsor of Advancing Minority Interests in Engineering, previously serving as the Executive co-sponsor of NetApp Global Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, among other initiatives.

Outside of work and when not spending time with his family, Octavian enjoys skiing, basketball and judo. He is also an active advisor for BackBox, a network automation startup.

Octavian holds a bachelor's degree in Applied Mathematics from the University of California, Berkeley and Executive MBA from Stanford.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 09:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 261 M - -
Net income 2022 907 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 251 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 19 970 M 19 970 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,83x
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NETAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetApp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 89,30 $
Average target price 94,05 $
Spread / Average Target 5,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETAPP, INC.34.81%19 970
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION-5.60%16 291
PURE STORAGE, INC.18.80%7 657
SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-22.15%3 606
MAXELL, LTD.6.30%593
INNODISK CORPORATION15.36%567