Can't Stop, Won't Stop Innovating – INSIGHT '21

Octavian Tanase is the Senior Vice President of Engineering for NetApp's Hybrid Cloud Group, which enables seamless cloud experiences on-premises and provides core foundational technologies to NetApp's public cloud capabilities.

In his current role, Octavian is responsible for driving product innovation, measurable business outcomes, and customer engagement and success with NetApp's on-premises portfolio of products, including ONTAP, the industry's leading enterprise data management software for shared environments.

Prior to his leadership of the Hybrid Cloud Engineering group, Octavian was responsible for several of NetApp's award-winning products including, AltaVault, SnapMirror, MetroCluster, and SnapVault.

Before joining NetApp in 2010, Octavian led the Java Platform engineering group at Sun Microsystems/Oracle. He has also held various engineering roles in several start-ups in Silicon Valley.

In addition, as an active champion of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging (DIB), Octavian is passionate about ensuring that his colleagues feel heard, represented and understood, and was responsible for introducing the first Unconscious Bias Training at NetApp. He plays a key role in various DIB programs at NetApp, including serving as a sponsor of Advancing Minority Interests in Engineering, previously serving as the Executive co-sponsor of NetApp Global Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, among other initiatives.

Outside of work and when not spending time with his family, Octavian enjoys skiing, basketball and judo. He is also an active advisor for BackBox, a network automation startup.

Octavian holds a bachelor's degree in Applied Mathematics from the University of California, Berkeley and Executive MBA from Stanford.