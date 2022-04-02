Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NetApp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTAP   US64110D1046

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Customer case studies: FlexPod XCS hybrid cloud delivers business value

04/02/2022 | 05:54am EDT
This customer is a government agency in a U.S. state. Their entire private datacenter is standardized on FlexPod, which provides high reliability, strong performance, and cost savings compared to 100% public cloud. As part of their modernization strategy, their near-term requirement includes a combination of on-premises and hybrid cloud solutions. The first phase of hybrid cloud deployment focuses on offloading backup operations to Azure.

Using Cloud Volumes ONTAP with Azure, the agency is able to quickly migrate the backup to Azure hybrid cloud. With assistance from NetApp, IT successfully completed the backup migration as planned with no interruption to the FlexPod production environment. The data management experience is consistent between FlexPod on-premises and Cloud Volumes ONTAP in Azure. This consistency enables IT to retain existing expertise, policies and processes in managing their integrated private datacenter and hybrid cloud environment together as a whole.

They are also using FlexPod hybrid cloud with Cloud Volumes ONTAP to support their disaster recovery strategy by providing fast failover with no data loss and minimal downtime.

These two customers are among the many that are enjoying the benefits of the FlexPod hybrid cloud solutions. See how your organization can take advantage of the FlexPod XCS standard to address your hybrid cloud needs.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 09:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 319 M - -
Net income 2022 904 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 893 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 2,43%
Capitalization 18 292 M 18 292 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NETAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetApp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 82,20 $
Average target price 97,67 $
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETAPP, INC.-10.64%18 292
WESTERN DIGITAL-25.79%15 536
PURE STORAGE, INC.8.48%10 238
SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-28.72%2 791
MAXELL, LTD.-12.13%490
ARGOSY RESEARCH INC.-20.37%340