Customer case studies: FlexPod XCS hybrid cloud delivers business value

This customer is a government agency in a U.S. state. Their entire private datacenter is standardized on FlexPod, which provides high reliability, strong performance, and cost savings compared to 100% public cloud. As part of their modernization strategy, their near-term requirement includes a combination of on-premises and hybrid cloud solutions. The first phase of hybrid cloud deployment focuses on offloading backup operations to Azure.

Using Cloud Volumes ONTAP with Azure, the agency is able to quickly migrate the backup to Azure hybrid cloud. With assistance from NetApp, IT successfully completed the backup migration as planned with no interruption to the FlexPod production environment. The data management experience is consistent between FlexPod on-premises and Cloud Volumes ONTAP in Azure. This consistency enables IT to retain existing expertise, policies and processes in managing their integrated private datacenter and hybrid cloud environment together as a whole.

They are also using FlexPod hybrid cloud with Cloud Volumes ONTAP to support their disaster recovery strategy by providing fast failover with no data loss and minimal downtime.

These two customers are among the many that are enjoying the benefits of the FlexPod hybrid cloud solutions. See how your organization can take advantage of the FlexPod XCS standard to address your hybrid cloud needs.