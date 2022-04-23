Cyber resilience: How to protect your data from the inside out

You're probably hearing more and more people talk about something called "cyber resilience." Are they talking about data protection?, you might ask. Yes-but that's not the whole story.

Cyber resilience is a smarter approach to fighting cyber attacks cyberattacks: combining data protection with traditional IT security. Security strategies are great when the enemy can't get through the door. But today, there are hundreds of doors: endpoints, bring-your-own-device policies, and other complications stemming from remote work. The goal isn't just to prevent intrusions-it's to protect your data, even if an intrusion does happen. That's where the second piece of the puzzle comes into play: data protection. When your doors are heavily armed and your data is secure inside, your organization is resilient and can bounce back no matter what hackers throw your way.

So, how do you build cyber resilience? Let's take a journey to the center of the data layer.