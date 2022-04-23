Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NetApp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTAP   US64110D1046

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/22 04:00:00 pm EDT
76.01 USD   -2.53%
05:49aCYBER RESILIENCE : How to protect your data from the inside out
PU
04/22NETAPP : Hey, are you available?
PU
04/21NETAPP : Spot founder Amiram Shachar joins the Modern CTO Podcast - The Spot by NetApp Blog
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cyber resilience: How to protect your data from the inside out

04/23/2022 | 05:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

You're probably hearing more and more people talk about something called "cyber resilience." Are they talking about data protection?, you might ask. Yes-but that's not the whole story.

Cyber resilience is a smarter approach to fighting cyber attacks cyberattacks: combining data protection with traditional IT security. Security strategies are great when the enemy can't get through the door. But today, there are hundreds of doors: endpoints, bring-your-own-device policies, and other complications stemming from remote work. The goal isn't just to prevent intrusions-it's to protect your data, even if an intrusion does happen. That's where the second piece of the puzzle comes into play: data protection. When your doors are heavily armed and your data is secure inside, your organization is resilient and can bounce back no matter what hackers throw your way.

So, how do you build cyber resilience? Let's take a journey to the center of the data layer.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 09:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NETAPP, INC.
05:49aCYBER RESILIENCE : How to protect your data from the inside out
PU
04/22NETAPP : Hey, are you available?
PU
04/21NETAPP : Spot founder Amiram Shachar joins the Modern CTO Podcast - The Spot by NetApp Blo..
PU
04/19INSIDER SELL : NetApp
MT
04/19NETAPP : Sentiment analysis for equity trading, credit markets, and customer experience
PU
04/18FLEXPOD PLUS NEXT-GENERATION CISCO U : The best converged platform gets even faster
PU
04/15NETAPP : Protect your sensitive data
PU
04/14NETAPP : Spot leads the pack in latest GigaOm Radar Report - The Spot by NetApp Blog
PU
04/14NETAPP : 4 reasons why NetApp and VMware are better together
PU
04/13NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETAPP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 320 M - -
Net income 2022 902 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 883 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 2,63%
Capitalization 16 915 M 16 915 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NETAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetApp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 76,01 $
Average target price 96,86 $
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETAPP, INC.-17.37%16 915
HP INC.-2.34%38 753
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-16.56%35 640
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-0.13%20 477
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-27.05%18 042
WESTERN DIGITAL-24.15%15 477