Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NetApp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTAP   US64110D1046

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/01 04:00:01 pm
90.12 USD   +0.92%
05:49aEvaluating FlexPod for genomics applications
PU
10/31INNOVATING INSIGHT : Ronen's hyperscaler playlist
PU
10/31Can't Stop, Won't Stop Innovating – INSIGHT '21
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Evaluating FlexPod for genomics applications

11/02/2021 | 05:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Last month I was off work for 12 days. It began as a trivial wound on my foot, but rapidly developed into cellulitis and needed surgical intervention. The doctors sent the tissue sample to the lab to identify the aggressive bacteria responsible for the infection and to identify an antibiotic suitable for killing them. But in the interim, they had to start an empirically reliable, broad-spectrum antibiotic because the lab needed 3 to 4 days to culture the sample and verify the antibiotics capable of tackling the infection. As I was lying in a hospital bed with my foot elevated, I wondered how technology could reduce the wait time of 3 to 4 days and help patients receive a reliable antibiotic sooner.

As it happens, it's possible to genetically analyze the sample to identify the infection agents and the antibiotics against which they have (and have not) developed resistance. So genomics has already solved this problem-in theory. However, there are some practical challenges before the latest advances in genomics can be applied to improve quality of care. A clinical genomics solution needs to mitigate challenges such as:

  • IT infrastructure should be able to cost effectively support heavy compute and storage requirements.
  • Researchers should be able to share data safely and seamlessly across multiple premises and multiple clouds.
  • Data scientists should get a turnkey AI solution with full stack for training and using artificial intelligence models, without IT admins having to figure out how to configure the AI stack.
Earlier this year, we published an infographic about how FlexPod can address the infrastructural challenges for genomics and can help patients receive benefits from the advances in genomics. I had also blogged about how the FlexPod® converged infrastructure solution from Cisco and NetApp can serve as the IT backbone of genomics workloads.

Now FlexPod is going to publish a proof-point in the form of a technical report for genomics applications.

In this TR, we will validate a FlexPod solution for deploying GATK (Genomics Analysis Tool Kit by Broad Institute), the most popular suite of applications for executing genomics analysis pipelines. The report will also offer guidance for optionally deploying NVIDIA GPUs as part of a FlexPod converged infrastructure. That infrastructure will provide superfast performance for any genomics application that requires parallel processing, or any deep learning AI model that needs to be trained fast using the GPUs.

This technical report will make it easy to set up FlexPod for end-to-end processing of genomic workloads. It also discusses how FlexPod supports genomics use cases by offering:

  • A common storage platform across on premises and multiple private and public clouds, so that genomics data can be moved to any location as necessary for sharing with researchers around the globe
  • NetApp® ONTAP® FlexGroup for handling the billions of files that are generated in next-generation sequencing
  • Cost-effective auto-tiering and archiving necessary to support the large storage requirements of genomics use cases
  • Deduplication and compression efficiencies that help to reduce resource utilization
  • End-to-end NVMe for faster access to genomics data
Although I don't plan to undergo another episode of injury, I know that if FlexPod is used to cater to the infrastructural needs of a clinical genomics solution, patients in the future won't have to wait 3 days to receive antibiotics that are specific to their infection!

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 09:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETAPP, INC.
05:49aEvaluating FlexPod for genomics applications
PU
10/31INNOVATING INSIGHT : Ronen's hyperscaler playlist
PU
10/31Can't Stop, Won't Stop Innovating – INSIGHT '21
PU
10/28On-demand AI and analytics sessions and demos at NetApp INSIGHT 2021
PU
10/28How AI is transforming the financial services industry
PU
10/27INSIDER SELL : Netapp
MT
10/26NETAPP AND NTS : Welcome to the hybrid cloud
PU
10/26Medical imaging lifecycle management, part 3
PU
10/26Analytics strategies in pharma
PU
10/21NETAPP : Will a ransomware attack ruin your Halloween? Not with the latest ONTAP release
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETAPP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 261 M - -
Net income 2022 907 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 251 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 20 153 M 20 153 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NETAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetApp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 90,12 $
Average target price 94,05 $
Spread / Average Target 4,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETAPP, INC.36.05%20 153
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION-2.18%16 291
PURE STORAGE, INC.20.08%7 657
SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-22.51%3 606
MAXELL, LTD.6.07%593
INNODISK CORPORATION14.16%567