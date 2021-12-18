Federated learning: Intelligence versus privacy—can we have both?

In my previous blog I wrote about AI-powered recommender systems and how they have changed our lives over the last decade. As I sat down to write this time, I reflected on problems with machine learning (ML) at scale, data privacy, and federated learning (FL), an emerging trend that is a hot research topic for building AI models. FL is primarily a distributed ML architecture that enables the training of an algorithm across multiple decentralized data. Instead of being gathered in a single server, the data remains locked on a server or edge device, while only the algorithm travels between the servers. Thus FL functions on the fundamental approach of bringing the code to the data, instead of the data to the code.

With growing concerns about data privacy, data security, data rights, and data access, techniques like federated learning are gaining popularity because they present an opportunity to reduce data risk. In this blog, I discuss some of the use cases for FL and how NetApp can help address FL challenges associated with data protection and data privacy.

Emerging industry use cases

Using FL and removing the barriers related to data sharing benefit almost every industry. In banking and financial services, FL techniques are being used to optimize pricing and expense ratios in portfolio management. FL enables asset managers, financial advisors, and robo-advisors to maintain their client's confidentiality relating to the components of the portfolio. FL also allows them to connect with other investment banks that can provide a fair price during buying or selling a client's portfolio.

Financial institutions are training neural network models on the server by sending encrypted model weights and bias coefficients back and forth. In coping with financial crimes and pressure from deep regulatory compliances like GDPR, FL systems have the potential to improve current efforts to curb unlawful financial activity like money laundering and fraud. FL accomplishes this improvement by enabling shared machine learning without sharing data.

In healthcare, for instance, training an AI model to identify damage to the hippocampus in an MRI of the brain is an important step in diagnosing patients with dementia or Alzheimer's disease. To build robust AI algorithms, hospitals and medical research institutions often need to collaborate and bring together their research knowledge, as in the case of the Personal Genome Project (PGP). However, deciding on the allowable use of data while preserving the patient's right to privacy is a challenging task.

The EMR CXR AI Model (EXAM), a new study led by Mass General Brigham and NVIDIA, brought together 20 institutions from around the world to train a neural network. The model predicts the future oxygen requirements of symptomatic patients with COVID-19, using inputs of vital signs, laboratory data, and chest X-rays. The results of this collaborative learning effort are published in Nature Medicine. The model, which is publicly available for research through the NVIDIA NGC hub, uses NVIDIA Clara for training federated learning capabilities with AI-assisted annotation and transfer learning. NetApp® ONTAP® AI for diagnostic imaging with NVIDIA Clara provides guidelines on workflows used in the development of deep learning (DL) models for medical imaging. NetApp ONTAP AI is also validated with DL platforms like TensorFlow, which offers the open-source framework TensorFlow Federated for data scientists who are developing AI models on decentralized data.

The two most common types of federated learning

Cross-device federated learning is typically deployed in a single organization. It includes IoT sensors, mobile, or edge devices that belong to a single organization's users

Cross-silo federated learning typically involves multiple organizations, like the example of multiple hospitals and research institutions mentioned earlier in a healthcare scenario.

Design challenges with federated learning

Some possible solutions for privacy concerns are encryption (centralized) and federated learning (decentralized). However, recent research has demonstrated that privacy preservation in FL by retaining data and computation on-device alone is not sufficient to guarantee privacy. This is because model parameters exchanged between parties in an FL system still conceal sensitive information, which can be exploited in privacy or security attacks like the Byzantine and data poisoning attacks in federated learning. Therefore, FL systems need efficient data protection, data governance, and privacy preservation at scale AI infrastructures that comply with programs like GDPR, CCPA, and LGPD.

NetApp data privacy and AI infrastructure solutions

NetApp offers a wide variety of products and services with tools that can be used in your privacy operations like GDPR and CCPA compliance programs. NetApp solutions address a full range of cybersecurity threats, and they do data protection and security assessment the right way. These solutions include:

NetApp Cloud Data Sense to help you identify personal information present in your data, enact policies, meet privacy requirements, and align with data governance.

NetApp SnapCenter ® technology to support backup and recovery.

technology to support backup and recovery. NetApp FPolicy for privacy operations and policy enforcement.

NetApp StorageGRID ® object store for hybrid multicloud environments.

object store for hybrid multicloud environments. NetApp ONTAP data management software with unified storage and S3 object access for next-generation applications like AR and VR, autonomous vehicles, and cashierless stores.

Other solutions include: