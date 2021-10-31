Innovating INSIGHT: Ronen's hyperscaler playlist

One of the things that inspires me most about working at NetApp is working with our teams, partners, and customers to deliver innovations that push the boundaries of our imagination and bring them to life through cloud solutions. As I participated in the kickoff off of NetApp's signature user event, NetApp INSIGHT® Digital 2021, I was once again blown away with the caliber of the content and the amazing experience of the entire program.

There were inspiring customer stories, detailed technical sessions, cutting-edge demos, several new hybrid cloud announcements, and legendary entertainment - all hosted by "America's reigning queen of comedy," Whitney Cummings. And we launched it all on our new streaming digital channel, NetApp TV ™.

What's really exciting to me is how our teams were inspired to innovate and take our ongoing customer event from a standard digital conference to the next level. They offered a dynamic digital experience that delivered massive business value in an entertaining, educational, and easily consumable manner.