Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NetApp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTAP   US64110D1046

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Innovating INSIGHT: Ronen's hyperscaler playlist

10/31/2021 | 05:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

One of the things that inspires me most about working at NetApp is working with our teams, partners, and customers to deliver innovations that push the boundaries of our imagination and bring them to life through cloud solutions. As I participated in the kickoff off of NetApp's signature user event, NetApp INSIGHT® Digital 2021, I was once again blown away with the caliber of the content and the amazing experience of the entire program.

There were inspiring customer stories, detailed technical sessions, cutting-edge demos, several new hybrid cloud announcements, and legendary entertainment - all hosted by "America's reigning queen of comedy," Whitney Cummings. And we launched it all on our new streaming digital channel, NetApp TV ™.

What's really exciting to me is how our teams were inspired to innovate and take our ongoing customer event from a standard digital conference to the next level. They offered a dynamic digital experience that delivered massive business value in an entertaining, educational, and easily consumable manner.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 09:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETAPP, INC.
05:47aINNOVATING INSIGHT : Ronen's hyperscaler playlist
PU
05:47aCan't Stop, Won't Stop Innovating – INSIGHT '21
PU
10/28On-demand AI and analytics sessions and demos at NetApp INSIGHT 2021
PU
10/28How AI is transforming the financial services industry
PU
10/27INSIDER SELL : Netapp
MT
10/26NETAPP AND NTS : Welcome to the hybrid cloud
PU
10/26Medical imaging lifecycle management, part 3
PU
10/26Analytics strategies in pharma
PU
10/21NETAPP : Will a ransomware attack ruin your Halloween? Not with the latest ONTAP release
PU
10/21NETAPP : Prevent ransomware spread with ONTAP automatic ransomware protection
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETAPP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 261 M - -
Net income 2022 907 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 251 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 19 970 M 19 970 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,83x
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NETAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetApp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 89,30 $
Average target price 94,05 $
Spread / Average Target 5,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETAPP, INC.34.81%19 970
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION-5.60%16 291
PURE STORAGE, INC.18.80%7 657
SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-22.15%3 606
MAXELL, LTD.6.30%593
INNODISK CORPORATION15.36%567