  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NetApp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTAP   US64110D1046

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
  Report
News 
Summary

NetApp : 3 Ways to freeze ransomware before it strikes

02/19/2022 | 04:51am EST
Jason is a business and marketing professional with over 20 years of product marketing, product management, and corporate finance experience. Since joining NetApp in 2008 he has been focused on SAN and NAS storage, backup and disaster recovery solutions, and cloud data services. When not in the office, you can find him cycling, cooking, enjoying time with family, and volunteering at his church and in the community.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2022 09:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 306 M - -
Net income 2022 902 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 273 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 2,20%
Capitalization 20 205 M 20 205 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NETAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetApp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 90,90 $
Average target price 99,95 $
Spread / Average Target 9,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETAPP, INC.-1.18%20 205
WESTERN DIGITAL-14.84%17 664
PURE STORAGE, INC.-19.63%7 585
SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-13.89%3 339
MAXELL, LTD.-10.31%528
ARGOSY RESEARCH INC.-13.70%375