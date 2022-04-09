NetApp : 3 steps to healthy, happy data

Step 1: Make sure your data gets regular checkups

They say that the best cure is prevention, and we couldn't agree more. With immutable, indelible data copies and screening of malicious files, your data gets regular checkups-without affecting performance. That means you can block bad actors in moments, defend against unauthorized accounts, and get back to peak data shape if your system comes down with something icky.

Step 2: Diagnose early and often

With our diagnostic tools, you can proactively identify threats by discovering storage performance abnormalities as they occur, drawing attention to unexpected user behavior immediately. We'll spot the infection before it spreads.

Step 3: Feel better with a solid treatment plan

All those data checkups pay off. You'll be able to restore petabytes of data in minutes from local or remote copies, getting your data up and moving again in no time. Add with end-to-end, tamper-proof audit trails and granular file restoration for any user (anywhere), you've got the ultimate treatment plan for anything plaguing your data.

Build data protection into your DNA

When data protection is built into your DNA, pesky ransomware viruses no longer put your data on bed rest. Explore our solutions for data protection and keep your data The doctor is in.