    NTAP   US64110D1046

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/08 04:00:01 pm EDT
78.10 USD   -0.90%
04/08NETAPP : How I cut my AKS cluster costs by 82% - The Spot by NetApp Blog
PU
04/07Bailador Technology to Increase Carrying Value in Portfolio Company After Acquisition Deal; Shares Surge 19%
MT
04/07NetApp to Acquire Database Provider Instaclustr for Undisclosed Sum
MT
NetApp : 3 steps to healthy, happy data

04/09/2022 | 05:29am EDT
Step 1: Make sure your data gets regular checkups

They say that the best cure is prevention, and we couldn't agree more. With immutable, indelible data copies and screening of malicious files, your data gets regular checkups-without affecting performance. That means you can block bad actors in moments, defend against unauthorized accounts, and get back to peak data shape if your system comes down with something icky.

Step 2: Diagnose early and often

With our diagnostic tools, you can proactively identify threats by discovering storage performance abnormalities as they occur, drawing attention to unexpected user behavior immediately. We'll spot the infection before it spreads.

Step 3: Feel better with a solid treatment plan

All those data checkups pay off. You'll be able to restore petabytes of data in minutes from local or remote copies, getting your data up and moving again in no time. Add with end-to-end, tamper-proof audit trails and granular file restoration for any user (anywhere), you've got the ultimate treatment plan for anything plaguing your data.

Build data protection into your DNA

When data protection is built into your DNA, pesky ransomware viruses no longer put your data on bed rest. Explore our solutions for data protection and keep your data The doctor is in.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2022 09:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 319 M - -
Net income 2022 902 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 883 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 2,56%
Capitalization 17 380 M 17 380 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
EV / Sales 2023 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 78,10 $
Average target price 97,36 $
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETAPP, INC.-15.10%17 380
WESTERN DIGITAL-27.62%14 770
PURE STORAGE, INC.-1.17%9 292
SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-31.76%2 651
MAXELL, LTD.-13.67%465
ARGOSY RESEARCH INC.-24.07%319