NetApp : 30 AI and ML sessions on demand from NetApp INSIGHT 2020

The artificial intelligence (AI) agenda at NetApp® INSIGHT® was overflowing with a variety of ways for you to learn, engage, have fun, and become an AI specialist. Whether you have yet to begin your digital transformation, or you're looking to optimize what you've already started, at NetApp INSIGHT 2020 you'll find what you need to survive and thrive in this era of disruption.

Our AI sessions are packed with learning tracks to enhance your technical skills and develop your expertise. The 30 AI sessions at NetApp INSIGHT are broadly grouped into 5 themes: NVIDIA validations, building an MLOps pipeline, AI in verticals, data pipeline optimization, and AI in the cloud. For a summary of AI at NetApp INSIGHT, watch this short video. (Free registration is required.)

There's something for everyone, with 40-minute breakout sessions (BRK), 20-minute speed breakout sessions(SPD), and 10-minute demos (DEM). Free registration is required to attend the following sessions, which will be available until January 22, 2021.

40-Minute Breakout Sessions Link NetApp ONTAP AI with NVIDIA DGX A100 (BRK) Watch NetApp AI Control Plane: AI Data Management Across a Hybrid Cloud (BRK) Watch Building a Better Big Data Platform (BRK) Watch Data Pipeline and Performance Considerations for NetApp AI (BRK) Watch Unstructured Data Cataloging Using AI for Discovery and Migration (BRK) Watch

20-Minute Speed Breakout Sessions Link NetApp AI with Iguazio Data Science Platform (SPD) Watch NetApp AI Integration and Solution with cnvrg.io (SPD) Watch AI Software Partner Ecosystem: Overview of Integrations (SPD) Watch AI/ML Pipeline and Data Lake with NetApp StorageGRID - Autonomous Vehicle Development Use Case (SPD) Watch Getting Results Quickly with AI Inference on NetApp HCI (SPD) Watch AI ML/DL Solutions with NetApp and Lenovo (SPD) Watch NetApp AI and Fujitsu Server PRIMERGY GX2570 (SPD) Watch NetApp AI in the Cloud (SPD) Watch Understanding AI Deployment Options and Implementation Services (SPD) Watch NetApp AI for Healthcare (SPD) Watch Developing Automotive AI with NetApp and NVIDIA Technology (SPD) Watch NetApp AI for Retail (SPD) Watch NetApp AI for Financial Services (SPD) Watch How NetApp AI Accelerates Discoveries in Genomics (SPD) Watch NetApp AI for Public Sector (SPD) Watch

10-Minute Demos Link A Guided Tour of NetApp AI at Insight (DEM) Watch Artificial Intelligence Opportunity for Service Providers (DEM) Watch Automate Cross-Site Data Movement with NetApp AI Control Plane (DEM) Watch Automated AI Dataset, Model Versioning and Traceability (DEM) Watch NetApp AI for Automotive (DEM) Watch NetApp AI Healthcare Overview (DEM) Watch NetApp AI with cnvrg.io (DEM) Watch NetApp AI with Iguazio (DEM) Watch NetApp and NVIDIA Democratizing AI (DEM) Watch Provision a Data-Science Workspace with NetApp AI Control Plane (DEM) Watch

