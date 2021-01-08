NetApp : 30 AI and ML sessions on demand from NetApp INSIGHT 2020

The artificial intelligence (AI) agenda at NetApp® INSIGHT® was overflowing with a variety of ways for you to learn, engage, have fun, and become an AI specialist. Whether you have yet to begin your digital transformation, or you're looking to optimize what you've already started, at NetApp INSIGHT 2020 you'll find what you need to survive and thrive in this era of disruption.
Our AI sessions are packed with learning tracks to enhance your technical skills and develop your expertise. The 30 AI sessions at NetApp INSIGHT are broadly grouped into 5 themes: NVIDIA validations, building an MLOps pipeline, AI in verticals, data pipeline optimization, and AI in the cloud. For a summary of AI at NetApp INSIGHT, watch this short video. (Free registration is required.)
There's something for everyone, with 40-minute breakout sessions (BRK), 20-minute speed breakout sessions(SPD), and 10-minute demos (DEM). Free registration is required to attend the following sessions, which will be available until January 22, 2021.
|
40-Minute Breakout Sessions
|
Link
|
NetApp ONTAP AI with NVIDIA DGX A100 (BRK)
|
Watch
|
NetApp AI Control Plane: AI Data Management Across a Hybrid Cloud (BRK)
|
Watch
|
Building a Better Big Data Platform (BRK)
|
Watch
|
Data Pipeline and Performance Considerations for NetApp AI (BRK)
|
Watch
|
Unstructured Data Cataloging Using AI for Discovery and Migration (BRK)
|
Watch
|
20-Minute Speed Breakout Sessions
|
Link
|
NetApp AI with Iguazio Data Science Platform (SPD)
|
Watch
|
NetApp AI Integration and Solution with cnvrg.io (SPD)
|
Watch
|
AI Software Partner Ecosystem: Overview of Integrations (SPD)
|
Watch
|
AI/ML Pipeline and Data Lake with NetApp StorageGRID - Autonomous Vehicle Development Use Case (SPD)
|
Watch
|
Getting Results Quickly with AI Inference on NetApp HCI (SPD)
|
Watch
|
AI ML/DL Solutions with NetApp and Lenovo (SPD)
|
Watch
|
NetApp AI and Fujitsu Server PRIMERGY GX2570 (SPD)
|
Watch
|
NetApp AI in the Cloud (SPD)
|
Watch
|
Understanding AI Deployment Options and Implementation Services (SPD)
|
Watch
|
NetApp AI for Healthcare (SPD)
|
Watch
|
Developing Automotive AI with NetApp and NVIDIA Technology (SPD)
|
Watch
|
NetApp AI for Retail (SPD)
|
Watch
|
NetApp AI for Financial Services (SPD)
|
Watch
|
How NetApp AI Accelerates Discoveries in Genomics (SPD)
|
Watch
|
NetApp AI for Public Sector (SPD)
|
Watch
|
10-Minute Demos
|
Link
|
A Guided Tour of NetApp AI at Insight (DEM)
|
Watch
|
Artificial Intelligence Opportunity for Service Providers (DEM)
|
Watch
|
Automate Cross-Site Data Movement with NetApp AI Control Plane (DEM)
|
Watch
|
Automated AI Dataset, Model Versioning and Traceability (DEM)
|
Watch
|
NetApp AI for Automotive (DEM)
|
Watch
|
NetApp AI Healthcare Overview (DEM)
|
Watch
|
NetApp AI with cnvrg.io (DEM)
|
Watch
|
NetApp AI with Iguazio (DEM)
|
Watch
|
NetApp and NVIDIA Democratizing AI (DEM)
|
Watch
|
Provision a Data-Science Workspace with NetApp AI Control Plane (DEM)
|
Watch
To learn more about NetApp AI, visit www.netapp.com/ai.
Disclaimer
NetApp Inc. published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 20:23:00 UTC