NetApp : 30 AI and ML sessions on demand from NetApp INSIGHT 2020

01/08/2021 | 03:24pm EST
The artificial intelligence (AI) agenda at NetApp® INSIGHT® was overflowing with a variety of ways for you to learn, engage, have fun, and become an AI specialist. Whether you have yet to begin your digital transformation, or you're looking to optimize what you've already started, at NetApp INSIGHT 2020 you'll find what you need to survive and thrive in this era of disruption.

Our AI sessions are packed with learning tracks to enhance your technical skills and develop your expertise. The 30 AI sessions at NetApp INSIGHT are broadly grouped into 5 themes: NVIDIA validations, building an MLOps pipeline, AI in verticals, data pipeline optimization, and AI in the cloud. For a summary of AI at NetApp INSIGHT, watch this short video. (Free registration is required.)

There's something for everyone, with 40-minute breakout sessions (BRK), 20-minute speed breakout sessions(SPD), and 10-minute demos (DEM). Free registration is required to attend the following sessions, which will be available until January 22, 2021.

40-Minute Breakout Sessions Link
NetApp ONTAP AI with NVIDIA DGX A100 (BRK) Watch
NetApp AI Control Plane: AI Data Management Across a Hybrid Cloud (BRK) Watch
Building a Better Big Data Platform (BRK) Watch
Data Pipeline and Performance Considerations for NetApp AI (BRK) Watch
Unstructured Data Cataloging Using AI for Discovery and Migration (BRK) Watch
20-Minute Speed Breakout Sessions Link
NetApp AI with Iguazio Data Science Platform (SPD) Watch
NetApp AI Integration and Solution with cnvrg.io (SPD) Watch
AI Software Partner Ecosystem: Overview of Integrations (SPD) Watch
AI/ML Pipeline and Data Lake with NetApp StorageGRID - Autonomous Vehicle Development Use Case (SPD) Watch
Getting Results Quickly with AI Inference on NetApp HCI (SPD) Watch
AI ML/DL Solutions with NetApp and Lenovo (SPD) Watch
NetApp AI and Fujitsu Server PRIMERGY GX2570 (SPD) Watch
NetApp AI in the Cloud (SPD) Watch
Understanding AI Deployment Options and Implementation Services (SPD) Watch
NetApp AI for Healthcare (SPD) Watch
Developing Automotive AI with NetApp and NVIDIA Technology (SPD) Watch
NetApp AI for Retail (SPD) Watch
NetApp AI for Financial Services (SPD) Watch
How NetApp AI Accelerates Discoveries in Genomics (SPD) Watch
NetApp AI for Public Sector (SPD) Watch
10-Minute Demos Link
A Guided Tour of NetApp AI at Insight (DEM) Watch
Artificial Intelligence Opportunity for Service Providers (DEM) Watch
Automate Cross-Site Data Movement with NetApp AI Control Plane (DEM) Watch
Automated AI Dataset, Model Versioning and Traceability (DEM) Watch
NetApp AI for Automotive (DEM) Watch
NetApp AI Healthcare Overview (DEM) Watch
NetApp AI with cnvrg.io (DEM) Watch
NetApp AI with Iguazio (DEM) Watch
NetApp and NVIDIA Democratizing AI (DEM) Watch
Provision a Data-Science Workspace with NetApp AI Control Plane (DEM) Watch

To learn more about NetApp AI, visit www.netapp.com/ai.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 20:23:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
