NetApp Appoints Haiyan Song Executive Vice President and General Manager of CloudOps Business

Cloud Industry Veteran to Lead Company’s Rapidly Growing, Highly Strategic Business Unit

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today welcomed Haiyan Song as the new Executive Vice President and General Manager of its Cloud Operations (CloudOps) Business. Song brings with her a wealth of industry experience and expertise, having most recently served as Executive Vice President and General Manager, Security and Distributed Cloud at F5.

In her new role, Song will serve as a key member of the executive leadership team and report directly to NetApp CEO George Kurian. Song will be responsible for leading NetApp’s CloudOps business, which delivers innovative solutions and services that enable organizations to harness the power and enormous potential of the cloud to drive business outcomes. She will work closely with NetApp’s global customers, partners, and product teams to extend NetApp’s hybrid, multi-cloud leadership.

“We are thrilled to welcome Haiyan to the NetApp team,” said George Kurian, CEO, NetApp. “Her highly relevant and successful experience, and deep understanding of the cloud, data and security market will be invaluable as we continue to help our customers navigate the complexities of their multi-cloud journeys.”

Prior to joining F5, Song held senior leadership positions at Splunk and HPE, as well as various engineering leadership roles at database management and ecommerce companies. Throughout her career, Song has been credited with implementing transformative initiatives that improved the competitive posture, and increased revenue in strategic business areas. She holds a master’s degree in computer science from Florida Atlantic University, has studied at Tsinhua University in China, and completed the Stanford University Graduate School of Business Executive Program.

“I am excited to join NetApp and lead the company’s efforts to be a strategic and operational partner to customers on their journey to the cloud and in the cloud,” said Haiyan Song, Executive Vice President and General Manager of CloudOps, NetApp. “Cloud is a key enabler for the new digital world powered by data and AI, but organizations of all sizes are still grappling with the complexities of developing and operating in multi-cloud environments. I look forward to working with the talented team at NetApp to deliver innovative solutions to help customers better manage this complexity and unlock the full potential of the cloud.”

About NetApp

NetApp is a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services, and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005297/en/