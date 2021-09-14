NetApp : Are you working with a specialist for your Oracle systems?

"Rita: Do you ever have déjà vu?





Phil: Didn't you just ask me that?"





-Phil Conners, Groundhog Day





You might be thinking "Wait, didn't he post about specialists fairly recently?" and you would be correct. I proudly posted about NetApp's own SAP specialists this past March. So, what's changed? Not much. It's just that when it comes to the systems that you run your company on and that run on NetApp® solutions, there are a few more players-including Oracle.





Just as NetApp has SAP specialists, NetApp has Oracle specialists on staff. These folks have all been Oracle consultants in previous lives. Some (like me) even served time at Oracle.









NetApp has broad experience in data management with demonstrated expertise and market leadership in OLTP, virtualization, containers, application consolidation, and cloud-and in making all of that work for your business. Be sure to check out NetApp's Jeffrey Steiner demonstrating expertise in his specialty in his webinar "Oracle Database Performance and Storage - The Real Story."





Also watch three short videos featuring several of our Oracle specialists that cover:





How to maximize the benefits of cloud with Oracle

How to protect Oracle in the cloud and on premises

Balancing performance, availability, and cost with Oracle

After watching the videos, schedule some time with the featured specialists to get answers to questions about your own Oracle environments. Get those answers with no obligation.





If you want your infrastructure to help you to get the most out of your investment in Oracle, give NetApp a call.



