  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  NetApp, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NTAP   US64110D1046

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
NetApp : Are you working with a specialist for your Oracle systems?

09/14/2021 | 07:12am EDT
"Rita: Do you ever have déjà vu?

Phil: Didn't you just ask me that?"

-Phil Conners, Groundhog Day

You might be thinking "Wait, didn't he post about specialists fairly recently?" and you would be correct. I proudly posted about NetApp's own SAP specialists this past March. So, what's changed? Not much. It's just that when it comes to the systems that you run your company on and that run on NetApp® solutions, there are a few more players-including Oracle.

Just as NetApp has SAP specialists, NetApp has Oracle specialists on staff. These folks have all been Oracle consultants in previous lives. Some (like me) even served time at Oracle.


NetApp has broad experience in data management with demonstrated expertise and market leadership in OLTP, virtualization, containers, application consolidation, and cloud-and in making all of that work for your business. Be sure to check out NetApp's Jeffrey Steiner demonstrating expertise in his specialty in his webinar "Oracle Database Performance and Storage - The Real Story."

Also watch three short videos featuring several of our Oracle specialists that cover:

How to maximize the benefits of cloud with Oracle
How to protect Oracle in the cloud and on premises
Balancing performance, availability, and cost with Oracle
After watching the videos, schedule some time with the featured specialists to get answers to questions about your own Oracle environments. Get those answers with no obligation.

If you want your infrastructure to help you to get the most out of your investment in Oracle, give NetApp a call.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 11:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 253 M - -
Net income 2022 916 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 220 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 2,18%
Capitalization 20 518 M 20 518 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
EV / Sales 2023 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NETAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetApp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 91,75 $
Average target price 90,87 $
Spread / Average Target -0,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
César Cernuda Rego Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETAPP, INC.38.51%20 518
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION5.63%18 065
PURE STORAGE, INC.16.54%7 512
SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-15.52%3 885
INNODISK CORPORATION22.29%605
MAXELL HOLDINGS, LTD.3.19%597