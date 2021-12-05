Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  NetApp, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NTAP   US64110D1046

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NetApp : Backup and disaster recovery with Google Cloud VMware Engine and NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP

12/05/2021 | 05:02am EST
Many organizations have made significant investments in VMware tools and skillsets, including their virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), and are now looking to move this environment to the cloud. Cloud-hosted VDI takes advantage of public cloud economics, scalability, and security to lower the total cost of VDI ownership.

Google Cloud VMware Engine is a solution for migrating virtual machines to the cloud. With Google Cloud VMware Engine, businesses currently running on premises VMware workloads can continue to leverage existing investments in VMware while seamlessly migrating to Google Cloud. This dedicated private cloud environment delivers the best of both worlds. Organizations can continue to use the same on-premises operational posture and technology stack. At the same time, they gain access to the additional native cloud capabilities that exist in Google Cloud.

When examining specific use cases such as backup and DR, this is where Google Cloud VMware Engine and NetApp® Cloud Volumes ONTAP® can add tremendous value.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 10:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on NETAPP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 301 M - -
Net income 2022 902 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 273 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 20 016 M 20 016 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
EV / Sales 2023 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NETAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetApp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 90,05 $
Average target price 98,10 $
Spread / Average Target 8,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETAPP, INC.36.14%20 016
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION3.85%17 925
PURE STORAGE, INC.39.76%9 008
SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-18.15%3 808
MAXELL, LTD.7.85%607
INNODISK CORPORATION20.78%597