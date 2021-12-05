NetApp : Backup and disaster recovery with Google Cloud VMware Engine and NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP

Many organizations have made significant investments in VMware tools and skillsets, including their virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), and are now looking to move this environment to the cloud. Cloud-hosted VDI takes advantage of public cloud economics, scalability, and security to lower the total cost of VDI ownership.

Google Cloud VMware Engine is a solution for migrating virtual machines to the cloud. With Google Cloud VMware Engine, businesses currently running on premises VMware workloads can continue to leverage existing investments in VMware while seamlessly migrating to Google Cloud. This dedicated private cloud environment delivers the best of both worlds. Organizations can continue to use the same on-premises operational posture and technology stack. At the same time, they gain access to the additional native cloud capabilities that exist in Google Cloud.

When examining specific use cases such as backup and DR, this is where Google Cloud VMware Engine and NetApp® Cloud Volumes ONTAP® can add tremendous value.