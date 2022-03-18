Log in
    NTAP   US64110D1046

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
03/17 04:00:01 pm EDT
86.41 USD   +1.83%
05:41aNETAPP : Book your first class data flight with NetApp StorageGRID
PU
05:41aNETAPP : Cloud flexibility is for FinOps, too
PU
03/17NETAPP : Money for nothing? The automotive cloud conundrum
PU
NetApp : Book your first class data flight with NetApp StorageGRID

03/18/2022 | 05:41am EDT
Ransomware attackers, hackers, and data breachers are not allowed on this flight. The StorageGRID 11.6 release adds to the NetApp portfolio of security capabilities.

Support for multiple virtual LANs (VLANs) enables enterprises and service providers to separate networks between customers. To isolate traffic, to enhance security, and to meet diverse network policies, hosting providers can now place each tenant on a separate VLAN.

StorageGRID 11.6 flight is jam packed with content! This release also introduces identity features, usability enhancements to the Grid Manager, support for an external syslog server, and streamlined upgrade and hotfix processes. You can read about the new features and improvements in detail on the StorageGRID documentation center.

With your StorageGRID 11.6 seatbelt securely fastened, you can easily meet security requirements and increase your system flexibility and network efficiency.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 09:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 319 M - -
Net income 2022 903 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 893 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 2,32%
Capitalization 19 229 M 19 229 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETAPP, INC.-6.07%19 229
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION-25.07%15 289
PURE STORAGE, INC.3.99%9 815
SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-28.16%2 798
MAXELL, LTD.-13.67%493
ARGOSY RESEARCH INC.-25.19%322