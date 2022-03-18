NetApp : Book your first class data flight with NetApp StorageGRID

Ransomware attackers, hackers, and data breachers are not allowed on this flight. The StorageGRID 11.6 release adds to the NetApp portfolio of security capabilities.

Support for multiple virtual LANs (VLANs) enables enterprises and service providers to separate networks between customers. To isolate traffic, to enhance security, and to meet diverse network policies, hosting providers can now place each tenant on a separate VLAN.

StorageGRID 11.6 flight is jam packed with content! This release also introduces identity features, usability enhancements to the Grid Manager, support for an external syslog server, and streamlined upgrade and hotfix processes. You can read about the new features and improvements in detail on the StorageGRID documentation center.

With your StorageGRID 11.6 seatbelt securely fastened, you can easily meet security requirements and increase your system flexibility and network efficiency.