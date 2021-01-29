Log in
NetApp, Inc.    NTAP

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/29 11:27:53 am
66.45 USD   -1.41%
NETAPP : Build your hybrid cloud in just 5 minutes
PU
01/28NETAPP : Delivering Exponential Returns for Employees
PU
01/27NETAPP : Why you need to monitor ONTAP FPolicy performance
PU
NetApp : Build your hybrid cloud in just 5 minutes

01/29/2021 | 11:08am EST
How are you getting on with deploying your cloud strategy? Here at NetApp, we're continuing to make it fast and easy for you to get all the benefits of the cloud to complement your on-premises storage resources.

Would you like to see the latest hybrid cloud innovations that are game changers for you and your staff?

Give me less than 5 minutes, and I'll show how you can:

  • Create a hybrid cloud data fabric by firing up a NetApp® ONTAP® environment in the cloud, on your choice of any of the largest cloud providers.
  • Discover an on-premises ONTAP system and, with a simple drag-and-drop, have this system replicating data to your cloud instance.
  • Automatically secure your cloud data with encryption.
  • Save money on your cloud resources by taking advantage of leading NetApp storage efficiencies to significantly shrink your data footprint.
  • And help your team comply with the latest data privacy regulations, keeping your company out of hot water.

I haven't sped anything up. In the video, these tasks are all being done in real time.

That's how simple it is for us to bring storage endpoints online-on premises and in the cloud-and start connecting them together for backup, test, development, and disaster recovery. The video also gives you a taste of some of the data services we can then layer on top.

But do you want to get even more benefit from your hybrid cloud? We can reduce TCO by tiering cold data to the cloud and increase collaboration across your global teams by caching data near your users. Or maybe you want to connect persistent storage into your Kubernetes environment? We can enable all of these things and more.

Making operations more efficient for our customers, specifically IT operations staff, has always been a key design principle since NetApp's founding. Whether you're new at adopting the cloud or have already built a sizable hybrid cloud, NetApp has industry-leading innovations to simplify your storage environment and speed up your cloud adoption.

To learn more, head to NetApp Cloud Central.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 16:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 613 M - -
Net income 2021 554 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 045 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 15 056 M 15 056 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,50x
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 10 800
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NETAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetApp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 63,43 $
Last Close Price 67,40 $
Spread / Highest target 48,4%
Spread / Average Target -5,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Michael J. Berry Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP, INC.4.00%15 056
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.0.86%55 426
HP INC.1.14%32 073
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.10.59%18 066
GOERTEK INC.-7.15%17 461
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY5.99%16 246
