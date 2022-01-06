NetApp Continues Expansion of Leadership Team with Appointment of Elizabeth O'Callahan to Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth O’Callahan to Chief Legal Officer (CLO) and General Counsel. O’Callahan previously served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. This appointment comes as NetApp continues its transformation to the cloud with an increased focus on its growth strategy.

O’Callahan previously reported to Matt Fawcett in his role as Chief Strategy and Legal Officer. Given the company’s strong growth trajectory, NetApp is decoupling its strategy and legal teams, enabling Fawcett to have a dedicated focus on accelerating the next phase of NetApp’s evolution as Chief Strategy Officer. Both O’Callahan and Fawcett will report to George Kurian, NetApp’s Chief Executive Officer.

“I’m laser focused on accelerating NetApp’s strategy to extend our market leadership as we continue transforming our business in today’s digital economy, building on the success we’ve already achieved,” said Matthew Fawcett, Chief Strategy Officer at NetApp. “When Beth joined the team eight years ago, I envisioned her as my successor. I’m excited and proud to see that become reality.”

NetApp’s growth is reflected in the company’s Q2 FY22 results which, led by its Public Cloud business, exceeded expectations for the sixth consecutive quarter. This was amplified by strong growth in Azure NetApp Files, Spot and Cloud Insights, as well as increased demand for NetApp’s Hybrid Cloud.

“NetApp stands at a critical juncture as organizations everywhere accelerate their digital transformation and adopt hybrid business, hybrid cloud and hybrid work strategies,” said George Kurian, Chief Executive Officer at NetApp. “Recognizing we have many opportunities before us to grow and win in the marketplace, I’m proud to have two strong leaders in Matt Fawcett leading strategy and corporate development, and Beth O’Callahan taking on an expanded role as Chief Legal Officer reporting to me. I look forward to further contributions that Beth will make in her new role.”

O’Callahan’s appointment follows the announcement of Harv Bhela’s move from Microsoft to a newly created Chief Product Officer role at NetApp. NetApp’s expanding Executive Leadership Team will further accelerate the company’s innovation and pivot of its storage business to the cloud as it maintains leadership in flash and object storage.

“I’m looking forward to expanding my leadership role at NetApp during a time of such explosive growth,” said Elizabeth O’Callahan, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel at NetApp. “As NetApp continues to expand its business, the dynamic regulatory and market conditions we must address underscore the criticality of our legal department to NetApp’s success.”

