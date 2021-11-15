Log in
    NTAP   US64110D1046

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
NetApp Continues to Power Ducati into the Next MotoGP World Championship

11/15/2021 | 08:08am EST
NetApp extends its collaboration to accelerate Ducati Corse’s digital transformation and deliver fast, reliable access to real-time data from anywhere in the world

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data-centric software company, announced the extension of its partnership with the Ducati Corse motorcycle racing team at the completion of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship race in Valencia, Spain. For the next two years, NetApp will continue to help advance Ducati’s performance in the MotoGP World Championship, the world’s most prestigious motorcycle racing competition.

The collaboration between Ducati (part of the Volkswagen Group), through its Ducati Corse division, and NetApp began in 2018 in a bid to maximize the use of data to improve performance within the world of racing. NetApp and Ducati are expanding their work together to accelerate digital transformation by:

  • Optimizing 3D product design in complex development projects by implementing a new virtual desktop environment, allowing engineers to collaborate efficiently all over the world. As part of this improvement, engineers and developers can securely leverage and archive any project data, using the rich functionalities of NetApp StorageGRID object storage.
  • Automating the racing team’s data workflow before, during and after the race. Engineers can support their team’s success, both remotely and on-site to maximize the power of information for the win.
  • Supporting the overall evolution of the information technology strategy through collaboration between Ducati and the Professional Services teams at NetApp.

“We are delighted to build on the collaboration with NetApp, which has developed well over the past four years,” said Luigi Dall'Igna, General Manager at Ducati Corse. “We look forward to working together to continue to optimize our performance with the limitless possibilities that the power of data can bring to the motorbike racing world.”

“Leading a winning team requires exploring new ways to succeed and finding any edge to beat the competition,” said Cesar Cernuda, President at NetApp. “Our partnership and momentum with Ducati Corse are thriving and the team secured three of the top five placements in world standings this year. We are proud to support the ongoing digital transformation of Ducati into a winning, data-driven company.”

About NetApp

NetApp is a global cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc.

About Ducati

Founded in 1926, since 1946 Ducati has been manufacturing sport-inspired motorcycles characterised by high-performance engines, innovative design and cutting-edge technology. Ducati factory is located in Bologna’s Borgo Panigale district. The model range covers several market segments with the following families: Diavel, XDiavel, Hypermotard, Monster, Multistrada, SuperSport, Panigale and Streetfighter. In 2015, Ducati presented the Ducati Scrambler: a new brand made of bikes, accessories and apparel that that stands out for its creativity and self-expression. In 2020 Ducati unveiled the Multistrada V4, the world's first motorcycle equipped with front and rear radar, which with its technology marks a new milestone for the world of two wheels. Ducati iconic motorcycles, together with an extensive range of bike accessories and technical and lifestyle apparel, are distributed in 90 countries worldwide. In 2020 Ducati delivered 48,042 bikes to customers. Ducati competes in both MotoGP and Superbike World Championships. The Company has been racing in the MotoGP category since 2003 and has won the Constructors' World Title in 2020 and 2021. Furthermore, Ducati was World Champion in the 2007 season, winning both Constructors' and Riders' Title. In Superbike, Ducati has won 17 Manufacturer's Titles and 14 Rider's Titles.


© Business Wire 2021
