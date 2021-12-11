Log in
    NTAP   US64110D1046

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
NetApp : Data consistency for data-driven organizations

12/11/2021 | 04:46am EST
Because their data is growing so rapidly, most businesses depend on data to solve customer problems, potential opportunities, and other important business decisions. A data protection and recovery strategy that requires minimal effort is the highest priority for most organizations, and NetApp aims to simplify the management of complex application workloads efficiently.

Imagine that you're hosting a typical e-commerce website that requires multiple databases for its customer order system. The databases, hosted on multiple servers, are used to store product inventories and to handle customer transactions. In addition, there is a file server that is used to store invoices, receipts, product images, and feedbacks. The environment is configured in such a way that in case of a ransomware attack or disaster, the complete data stack must be recovered together for the customer order system to function.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 09:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 301 M - -
Net income 2022 902 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 273 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 19 854 M 19 854 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
EV / Sales 2023 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 89,32 $
Average target price 98,10 $
Spread / Average Target 9,82%
Managers and Directors
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETAPP, INC.34.83%19 854
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION3.50%18 034
PURE STORAGE, INC.43.56%9 412
SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-14.78%3 969
MAXELL, LTD.12.21%630
INNODISK CORPORATION23.19%609