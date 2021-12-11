NetApp : Data consistency for data-driven organizations

Because their data is growing so rapidly, most businesses depend on data to solve customer problems, potential opportunities, and other important business decisions. A data protection and recovery strategy that requires minimal effort is the highest priority for most organizations, and NetApp aims to simplify the management of complex application workloads efficiently.

Imagine that you're hosting a typical e-commerce website that requires multiple databases for its customer order system. The databases, hosted on multiple servers, are used to store product inventories and to handle customer transactions. In addition, there is a file server that is used to store invoices, receipts, product images, and feedbacks. The environment is configured in such a way that in case of a ransomware attack or disaster, the complete data stack must be recovered together for the customer order system to function.