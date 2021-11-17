NetApp : Driving the public cloud freeway--don't get caught overspending

Recently, I heard the following from an IT leader: "We went all in cloud first, and then we got the cloud bills. We are now on a journey to cloud smart." How did this company miss the mark?

According to Gartner Research, "80% of organizations will overshoot their IaaS budget, due to a lack of automated cloud cost optimization or misguided upfront cloud spend commitments."

As healthcare payers lean into digital and start to realize the potential value of cloud, the need for cloud financial management is on the rise. FinOps, short for "cloud financial operations" or "cloud financial management," is the creation of a culture and establishment of best practices to allow an organization to leverage public cloud agility without breaking the bank. FinOps blends financial expertise and technical expertise.