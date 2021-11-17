Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NetApp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTAP   US64110D1046

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NetApp : Driving the public cloud freeway--don't get caught overspending

11/17/2021 | 04:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Recently, I heard the following from an IT leader: "We went all in cloud first, and then we got the cloud bills. We are now on a journey to cloud smart." How did this company miss the mark?

According to Gartner Research, "80% of organizations will overshoot their IaaS budget, due to a lack of automated cloud cost optimization or misguided upfront cloud spend commitments."

As healthcare payers lean into digital and start to realize the potential value of cloud, the need for cloud financial management is on the rise. FinOps, short for "cloud financial operations" or "cloud financial management," is the creation of a culture and establishment of best practices to allow an organization to leverage public cloud agility without breaking the bank. FinOps blends financial expertise and technical expertise.

Cloud can spur payer revenue growth in various ways:

  • By delivering a personalized, differentiated experience to consumers
  • By offloading data storage while making it accessible for machine learning and artificial intelligence
  • By accelerating data sharing and interoperability

The challenge is to digitally transform to improve productivity, revenue, care quality, and customer experience and at the same time optimize cloud spending.

While enterprise IT teams have been busy strategizing plans for using public cloud, the shine might be disappearing from the new object. After the cloud bills start arriving, organizations fear they might have veered too far with all-in cloud adoption; that's when they overcorrect by halting cloud migration plans. But there's no need to steer the wheel more than necessary.

Companies such as Spot by NetApp can provide the knowledge and automation to help payers succeed in the cloud journey, creating deep cost visibility to running infrastructure in the most optimal way. You can stay ahead of the competition by embracing cloud while managing and optimizing cloud compute costs.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 09:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETAPP, INC.
04:47aNETAPP : Driving the public cloud freeway--don't get caught overspending
PU
11/15NetApp Continues to Power Ducati into the Next MotoGP World Championship
BU
11/14NETAPP : Accelerated development – coming to a Kubernetes cluster near you
PU
11/14NETAPP : Losing sleep over your Epic environment? Ansible Automation can help
PU
11/11Bring a cloudlike experience on premises for your analytics workflows
PU
11/10Healthcare AI in the Cloud
PU
11/09NetApp Closes Acquisition of CloudCheckr   
BU
11/09FLEXPOD HYBRID CLOUD : Top 5 things to know
PU
11/09NetApp acquires CloudCheckr to accelerate customers digital transformation with more cl..
PU
11/09NetApp, Inc.?completed the acquisition of CloudCheckr Inc.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETAPP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 261 M - -
Net income 2022 907 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 251 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 2,26%
Capitalization 19 845 M 19 845 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
EV / Sales 2023 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NETAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetApp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 88,74 $
Average target price 94,05 $
Spread / Average Target 5,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETAPP, INC.33.97%19 872
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION5.58%18 364
PURE STORAGE, INC.24.15%8 002
SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-18.88%3 770
INNODISK CORPORATION21.99%589
MAXELL, LTD.4.04%581