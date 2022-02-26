NetApp : Enable autosupport to get more insights and analytics for your storageGRID system

Once you enable the AutoSupport feature to send telemetry support data to NetApp, you can access the analytics and insight provided for your StorageGRID system on NetApp Active IQ®, which has recently been updated with new features and metrics for StorageGRID.
Here are some of the key benefits of enabling the AutoSupport feature for StorageGRID.
Automatic support case creation. StorageGRID uses AutoSupport information to automatically open support cases for a number of major system alerts. The automatic creation of support cases helps the support team to investigate and act quickly on possible issues.
Minimization of problem determination and resolution time. The support telemetry information reported as part of AutoSupport message can help to greatly reduce the time it takes to determine and resolve problems.
Access to NetApp Active IQ. Enabling the AutoSupport feature allows access to further analytics and insight into your StorageGRID system through Active IQ. Key metrics reported on Active IQ include:
Overall system health
Configuration best practices and risks
StorageGRID system inventory information, including grid, site, and individual node information
Capacity forecast planning
StorageGRID node details such as node type, storage appliance model, drive size, drive type, and RAID mode
