NETAPP, INC.

NetApp : Enable autosupport to get more insights and analytics for your storageGRID system

02/26/2022 | 05:01am EST
Once you enable the AutoSupport feature to send telemetry support data to NetApp, you can access the analytics and insight provided for your StorageGRID system on NetApp Active IQ®, which has recently been updated with new features and metrics for StorageGRID.

Here are some of the key benefits of enabling the AutoSupport feature for StorageGRID.

  1. Automatic support case creation. StorageGRID uses AutoSupport information to automatically open support cases for a number of major system alerts. The automatic creation of support cases helps the support team to investigate and act quickly on possible issues.
  2. Minimization of problem determination and resolution time. The support telemetry information reported as part of AutoSupport message can help to greatly reduce the time it takes to determine and resolve problems.
  3. Access to NetApp Active IQ. Enabling the AutoSupport feature allows access to further analytics and insight into your StorageGRID system through Active IQ. Key metrics reported on Active IQ include:
    • Overall system health
    • Configuration best practices and risks
    • StorageGRID system inventory information, including grid, site, and individual node information
    • Capacity forecast planning
    • StorageGRID node details such as node type, storage appliance model, drive size, drive type, and RAID mode

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 24 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 317 M - -
Net income 2022 903 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 893 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 17 813 M 17 813 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
