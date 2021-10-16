NetApp : Ensure ongoing success in the cloud with FlexPS

Getting to the cloud and successfully staying there takes more that great technology-it requires the right expertise. Many organizations engage the help of professional services experts to provide that know how. From developing a cloud strategy to migrating data and workloads to the cloud, and everything in between, professional services are a valuable addition to any organization's cloud toolbox. However, most companies take a traditional ad hoc approach to services engagements, focusing on "one-and-done" projects. But what if your journey to the cloud spans 3 or 4 years?

Few organizations can dedicate unlimited time and resources to a cloud transition, nor do they have a crystal ball to accurately predict all their future business and technology needs. And when it comes to cloud transitions, the unexpected is inevitable. Unforeseen costs. Inconsistent performance. Increased user complexity. Security concerns. Disruptive migration processes. Any one of these issues can impact your business operations and turn the cloud from a sweet spot to a sour note in your IT transformation. According to CIO Dive, 90% of CIOs have experienced a failed or stalled migration from on premises to the cloud. When they do make it to the cloud, thriving there is not a given. According to TechTarget, 41% of IT decision makers have moved workloads out of the cloud and back into the data center.