    NTAP   US64110D1046

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
NetApp : Ensure ongoing success in the cloud with FlexPS

10/16/2021 | 06:02am EDT
Getting to the cloud and successfully staying there takes more that great technology-it requires the right expertise. Many organizations engage the help of professional services experts to provide that know how. From developing a cloud strategy to migrating data and workloads to the cloud, and everything in between, professional services are a valuable addition to any organization's cloud toolbox. However, most companies take a traditional ad hoc approach to services engagements, focusing on "one-and-done" projects. But what if your journey to the cloud spans 3 or 4 years?

Few organizations can dedicate unlimited time and resources to a cloud transition, nor do they have a crystal ball to accurately predict all their future business and technology needs. And when it comes to cloud transitions, the unexpected is inevitable. Unforeseen costs. Inconsistent performance. Increased user complexity. Security concerns. Disruptive migration processes. Any one of these issues can impact your business operations and turn the cloud from a sweet spot to a sour note in your IT transformation. According to CIO Dive, 90% of CIOs have experienced a failed or stalled migration from on premises to the cloud. When they do make it to the cloud, thriving there is not a given. According to TechTarget, 41% of IT decision makers have moved workloads out of the cloud and back into the data center.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2021 10:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 264 M - -
Net income 2022 907 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 251 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,8x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 21 115 M 21 115 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,01x
EV / Sales 2023 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETAPP, INC.42.54%21 115
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION0.04%17 263
PURE STORAGE, INC.15.97%7 475
SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-22.25%3 584
MAXELL, LTD.3.81%578
INNODISK CORPORATION13.55%555