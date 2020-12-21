NetApp : Grand unification theory of cloud

Perfection is achieved, not when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing left to take away.

- Antoine de Saint-Exupery

I'm a minimalist (of sorts). I appreciate the elegance in simple things: the aroma of fallen leaves, a well-executed Manhattan, and pork green chili. Although far from simple, the Grand Unified Theory (GUT) is elegant. At a high level, GUT states that in the early moments of the universe three of the four fundamental forces (the electromagnetic, weak, and strong forces - the fourth being gravity) were combined. That, as the universe cooled, these three forces separated from gravity to give us what we have today. (You could include gravity and then we'd be talking about the Theory of Everything). I like the notion of a single, unified force. It's elegant. Unfortunately, I would need to travel back in time about 14 billion years to experience it. Oh well.

Companies looking to embrace the cloud often take a hybrid multicloud approach. That approach means that, in addition to maintaining an on-premises data center, the companies also use several public cloud service providers. The thought of managing all these environments can be daunting. Managing them is where NetApp is equipped to help. NetApp provides you with full visibility and control across on-premises, Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud storage and delivers an easy, native cloud experience for advanced data services: data synchronization, data backup, data tiering, file caching, and compliance. GUT enthusiasts and minimalists alike rejoice:

Say that, through acquisitions, you have SAP Landscapes (whole or in part) in Azure and in Google Public Cloud. You've probably been managing Landscapes separately with a number of staff members (including in your own data center). NetApp® Cloud Manager provides a unified view that lets you easily monitor and manage your SAP systems on premises and in the clouds of your choice.

NetApp is the only file services provider certified for SAP HANA by both Azure and Google Public Cloud. SAP runs SAP on NetApp file services. Simpler is better.