Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NetApp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTAP   US64110D1046

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NetApp : Guiding the Healthcare Consumer Journey with the Right Data, Right Place and Right Time

11/19/2021 | 04:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health insurance payers ingest, create, and generate vastly more data than they ever did in the past. Evolving care models are based on electronic medical record data, medical imaging data, genomic sequencing data, claims and utilization data, social determinants of health data, and other data sources. Value-based contracts reimburse providers for quality outcomes rather than the number of services provided, and data is fueling this shift. Data is also influencing payers to understand and engage with consumers differently. No longer are payers singularly focused on the claim-submission, processing, adjudication, and payment/denial. They're seeking to transform the experience from intelligently assisting consumers to choose the most suitable products to wellness and care delivery navigation.

This digital transformation tops the strategic agenda in most health insurance payer organizations. Payers are innovating on their choice of clouds, and they're building private clouds to gain speed and agility. Payer IT leaders are looking for a seamless data services foundation that allows them to meet the broad demands across various business units. The new table stakes in today's highly competitive health insurance market consist of ensuring that data and applications are in the right place at the right time and with the right characteristics and capabilities.

Getting data management right is a business imperative. Stitching together a data fabric across the care continuum to drive access and delivery to the right care, at the right time, in the right place is the North Star. Health insurers need secure data management wherever the data takes them.

With cloudlike flexible storage solutions, your infrastructure can spin up or down whenever your data demands-for example, during open enrollment. A dedicated, on-demand, pay-as-you-go option with no ingress or egress fees can keep your data close to the action and optimize costs. NetApp® and Lumen have partnered on a secure storage solution that can do all of this and ensure less than or equal to 5ms latency for 95% of U.S. business demand. Lumen Network Storage with NetApp offers on-demand connections to leading cloud providers. As payers deal with the challenge of modernizing legacy claims processing systems and the need to keep the data closer to the edge to ease development and testing cycles, efficient data distribution inside the network can accelerate IT modernization.

Lumen Network Storage with NetApp is one of many innovative technologies that can help you transform your business. To learn more about how to free your data to help you engage consumers in ways never imagined, visit www.netapp.com or contact a NetApp healthcare data specialist. We can help you build your unique data fabric to securely deliver the right data, services, and applications to the right people to provide the right care at the right time and in the right place.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 09:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETAPP, INC.
04:43aNETAPP : Guiding the Healthcare Consumer Journey with the Right Data, Right Place and Righ..
PU
04:43aNETAPP : StorageGRID helps your business be compliant
PU
04:43aNETAPP : Accelerating medical research with data science as a service
PU
11/17NETAPP : Driving the public cloud freeway--don't get caught overspending
PU
11/15NetApp Continues to Power Ducati into the Next MotoGP World Championship
BU
11/14NETAPP : Accelerated development – coming to a Kubernetes cluster near you
PU
11/14NETAPP : Losing sleep over your Epic environment? Ansible Automation can help
PU
11/11Bring a cloudlike experience on premises for your analytics workflows
PU
11/10Healthcare AI in the Cloud
PU
11/09NetApp Closes Acquisition of CloudCheckr   
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETAPP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 261 M - -
Net income 2022 907 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 251 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,0x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 19 527 M 19 527 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
EV / Sales 2023 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NETAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetApp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 87,32 $
Average target price 94,05 $
Spread / Average Target 7,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETAPP, INC.31.82%19 527
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION0.56%17 357
PURE STORAGE, INC.24.68%8 036
SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-17.89%3 815
INNODISK CORPORATION22.89%604
MAXELL, LTD.3.42%576