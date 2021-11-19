NetApp : Guiding the Healthcare Consumer Journey with the Right Data, Right Place and Right Time

Health insurance payers ingest, create, and generate vastly more data than they ever did in the past. Evolving care models are based on electronic medical record data, medical imaging data, genomic sequencing data, claims and utilization data, social determinants of health data, and other data sources. Value-based contracts reimburse providers for quality outcomes rather than the number of services provided, and data is fueling this shift. Data is also influencing payers to understand and engage with consumers differently. No longer are payers singularly focused on the claim-submission, processing, adjudication, and payment/denial. They're seeking to transform the experience from intelligently assisting consumers to choose the most suitable products to wellness and care delivery navigation.

This digital transformation tops the strategic agenda in most health insurance payer organizations. Payers are innovating on their choice of clouds, and they're building private clouds to gain speed and agility. Payer IT leaders are looking for a seamless data services foundation that allows them to meet the broad demands across various business units. The new table stakes in today's highly competitive health insurance market consist of ensuring that data and applications are in the right place at the right time and with the right characteristics and capabilities.

Getting data management right is a business imperative. Stitching together a data fabric across the care continuum to drive access and delivery to the right care, at the right time, in the right place is the North Star. Health insurers need secure data management wherever the data takes them.