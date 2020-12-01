NetApp : Hosts Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Webcast

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -November 5, 2020-After market close on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, NetApp will announce financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended October 30, 2020.

NetApp executive management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss these results and provide their perspective on market dynamics.

How to Participate

The live Webcast call can be accessed at investors.netapp.com. Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the Webcast to log in. An audio replay Webcast will also be available after 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

NetApp Future Targeted Release Dates

Q3 FY 2021 results target date: February 24, 2021

Q4 FY 2021 results target date: June 2, 2021

Q1 FY 2022 results target date: August 25, 2021

Q2 FY 2022 results target date: November 30, 2021



