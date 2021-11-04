NetApp Hosts Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Webcast

After market close on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) will announce financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended October 29, 2021.

NetApp executive management will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss these results and provide their perspective on market dynamics.

How to Participate

The live Webcast call can be accessed at investors.netapp.com. Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the Webcast to log in. An audio replay Webcast will also be available after 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

NetApp Future Targeted Release Dates

Q3 FY 2022 results target date: February 23, 2022

Q4 FY 2022 results target date: June 1, 2022

Q1 FY 2023 results target date: August 24, 2022

Q2 FY 2023 results target date: November 29, 2022

