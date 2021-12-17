NetApp : How AI can reduce burdens on clinicians

For physicians, nurses, and administrators alike, times are tough. The number of patients and demands on staff in hospitals and clinics has been rising for years. And with the COVID-19 pandemic compounding care challenges and everyday stresses for clinicians, the years-long industry burnout crisis has only gotten worse. At the same time, wasted expenditures amount to a massive 30% globally.

Given the difficulty of the situation, any progress toward Quadruple Aim targets makes a difference. Although there is no panacea for industry ills, artificial intelligence (AI) is a strategic game changer for organizations that can effectively harness their data while meeting patient privacy and compliance requirements. That's easier said than done, of course, but we'll get to AI infrastructure shortly. First, let's talk about the potential of AI in medicine.