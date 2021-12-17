Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NetApp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTAP   US64110D1046

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NetApp : How AI can reduce burdens on clinicians

12/17/2021 | 04:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For physicians, nurses, and administrators alike, times are tough. The number of patients and demands on staff in hospitals and clinics has been rising for years. And with the COVID-19 pandemic compounding care challenges and everyday stresses for clinicians, the years-long industry burnout crisis has only gotten worse. At the same time, wasted expenditures amount to a massive 30% globally.

Given the difficulty of the situation, any progress toward Quadruple Aim targets makes a difference. Although there is no panacea for industry ills, artificial intelligence (AI) is a strategic game changer for organizations that can effectively harness their data while meeting patient privacy and compliance requirements. That's easier said than done, of course, but we'll get to AI infrastructure shortly. First, let's talk about the potential of AI in medicine.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 09:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETAPP, INC.
04:39aNETAPP : Why you should be embracing new technology now
PU
01:09aNETAPP : Import Spot resources into Terraform - The Spot by NetApp Blog
PU
12/15NetApp ONTAP Becomes First Enterprise Storage Platform to Receive Validation from NSA f..
BU
12/15FLEXPOD ON PREMISES CLOUD : proven and trusted
PU
12/15NETAPP : A new superhero for your enterprise applications. The AFF A900 is here!
PU
12/15MAXIMUM AVAILABILITY WITHOUT RISK : Spot market scoring explained - The Spot by NetApp Blo..
PU
12/14NETAPP : Introduces Powerful AFF A900 and ONTAP Enterprise Edition for Business-Critical E..
PU
12/14NETAPP : Protect against ransomware with Google Cloud VMware Engine and NetApp Cloud Volum..
PU
12/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Busy week ahead
12/13JPMorgan Upgrades NetApp to Overweight From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $110 From ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETAPP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 301 M - -
Net income 2022 902 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 273 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 2,27%
Capitalization 19 594 M 19 594 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NETAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetApp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 88,15 $
Average target price 98,19 $
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETAPP, INC.33.08%19 594
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION1.73%17 672
PURE STORAGE, INC.40.82%9 232
SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-13.20%4 043
MAXELL, LTD.14.23%639
INNODISK CORPORATION22.59%604