NetApp : If you can't measure sustainability, you can't manage it

02/07/2023 | 09:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"If you can't measure it, you can't manage it." This quote is often attributed to influential management thinker, Peter Drucker. It's become so ubiquitous in modern business today that it's approaching cliché. However, Drucker never said it. He actually argued that to manage effectively, measurement is necessary but not sufficient, and good managers recognize its value as a piece of the puzzle. This nuance is lost in the line as it's often used.

At NetApp, we agree that complex business problems can be solved when you empower good managers with real data. This perspective guides our approach to sustainability. We were pioneers in reporting temperature and power consumption of NetApp® ONTAP® arrays in our Cloud Insights product. But we feel strongly that to tackle a problem like sustainability in the data center, managers need to develop a strategy informed by the global picture of the data estate.

That's why I'm pleased to announce the next step in our journey toward carbon-aware data management. Sustainability is front and center in the NetApp® BlueXP dashboard. BlueXP, announced at INSIGHT 2022, is our unified control plane for hybrid multicloud enterprise data estates, spanning on premises and cloud-based resources. It vastly simplifies management of storage and data so that managers can optimize their use of resources to achieve their business goals.

Sustainability has joined cost, performance, and reliability as a key performance indicator for storage. BlueXP helps IT managers show progress toward achieving corporate environmental goals. Coming mid 2023, the BlueXP Sustainability Dashboard will provide a top-line sustainability score, representing the efficiency of the entire data estate in a single KPI. This sustainability score includes trending so that the progress of enabling sustainability capabilities and improvement across the data estate can be viewed over time.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 14:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
