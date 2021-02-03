Log in
NetApp, Inc.

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NetApp : In Commemoration of Black History Month – An Ode to Unsung Heroes & the Path Ahead

02/03/2021 | 11:10am EST
There is always light. If only we'rebrave enough to see it. If only we're brave enough to be it.

Powerful words by any measure - but especially when written and delivered by the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, Amanda Gorman.These lines are the closing of Amanda's poem 'The Hill We Climb,' presented at the 2021 U.S. presidential inauguration.

As we reflect on the unexpected challenges and uncertainties of the past year, we experience a sense of heightened awareness - awareness of the health and future of ourselves and our loved onesdue to the global pandemic,and of the ongoing racial injustice and social unrest - all of which have disproportionately impacted communities of color.

Sometimes, it can be difficult to see the light when experiencing adversity.

But then…weseeand hear someone likeAmanda. A young, wise, dynamicand strong African American woman shining her light on the grandest of stages,and we are reminded that theretruly is 'always light,'and hopeeven in the darkest of times.

As Black History Month begins, we have an opportunity here at NetAppand around the nationto celebrate the often-overlookedachievements and contributions of those within the African American community.

There is no question, we must never forget the contributions of prominent civil rights icons including:Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, and Thurgood Marshall; and political leaders like Barack Obama and Kamala Harris - but,I encourage each of us to give homage to our unsung heroes as well. Unsung heroes who have made - and continue to make- just as important a contribution to a more just and equitable world.We can find the spirit of theseunsung heroes in our own communities, in ourcolleagues and even in our families and friends, speaking truth to power and advocating forthose who have yet to find their voice.

We each have an important role to play and it is our responsibility as individualsand collectively, to foster an environment of respect, acceptance, and appreciation for the strength that diversity affords us.

At NetApp, we have taken an intentionalapproach toward advancingDiversity, Inclusion and Belonging (D,I&B) as a business imperative and foundation to our culture and business success. We are committed to making steady and thoughtful progressand I am truly proud of all that we have accomplished thus far, as one NetApp team.

In the past year we have launched ourfirst Global Inclusion Council, DI&B Executive Steering Committee, and an Unconscious Bias Training for our entire workforce. Our key objectives for each being to ensure we strengthen and better leverage our affinity groups, maintaina united approachfor greater impactand continue toeducate and learntogether.

In December, we hired our first Vice Presidentof Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, Gerri Mason Hall, who has set out herstrategy and vision,takingus to entirely new levelsas a company.With a 'talent first' focus - recruiting, hiring, career development, representation at senior levels - we areconfident that we are on the right path forward. Gerri, other senior leaders,and I will continue to listen to the concernsand perspectives of our underrepresented employees,and we are usingthat input to build a stronger, more inclusive NetAppwhere intent turns into meaningful action.

Externally, NetApp continues to emphasize socialand community programs through our philanthropic program, NetApp Serves, providing opportunities for employees to utilize their volunteer timeoff, and use their skills in support of projects inoverlookedand underserved areas around the globe. Our commitment to external partnershipswith Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)and organizationssuch as, Advancing Minorities Interest in Engineering(AMIE), also remains strong.

Lastly, we are excitedto join forces with CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion by appointing one of our employees as a CEO Action for Racial equity fellow. Ourvery own Autymn Harris will be the first person in our organization to take on this opportunity; she will use her skills and passion to work on public policy projects that advance social justice to drive lasting societal change. Autymnwill collaboratewith leaders of other organizations from across the nation, while developingnew skills insupport of advancingracial equity. At the end of her yearlongventure, Autymn will utilize her learnings to helpimprove and educate our internal processes.

It is my hope and the hope of our NetApp leadership team that the opportunities we set in place empowersour employees to 'be the change' withintheir communities, teams and throughout our organization; and it is by the grace and driveof those like Autymn Harris, Amanda Gorman and the many other unsung heroes that we are able to continue to make progress and lasting change.

To reiterate Amanda's closing line -

There is always light. If only we'rebrave enough to see it. If only we're brave enough to be it.

I encourage everyone to reflect on the light within your lives - whether it be your loved ones, passions or the light we experience through the kindness of others.

To our underrepresented employees around the globe, I want you to know that I see the light in all of you - not just during Black History Month, but always. I am thankful for all that you do, and I am here as your partner and advocate. I would like to pause and give aspecial thank you to our NetAppBlacks inTech (NNBT) affinity group forall the work youcontinue to do to move us forward in the D,I&B space year-round.

Let us continue to work toward progress and never settle for less thanwhat is just. Let us all stay committed on the journey ahead, recognizing that there is still much work to be done and that anything is possible when we work together.

And so, let usstandby one another, embracing whatever else comes our way through focus, collaboration, and hard work, to continue to successfully break barriers and foster an environment of belonging, respect, and inclusion - I have no doubt that we can and will accomplish this together.

NetApp Inc. published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
