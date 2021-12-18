Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  NetApp, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NTAP   US64110D1046

NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
  Report
NetApp : Innovating to protect your data from ransomware attacks

12/18/2021 | 05:10am EST
The data recovery mechanism relies on NetApp Snapshot copies for data recovery. The proactive detection mechanism enables rapid creation of data copies on suspicion of attack. The affected data can be recovered from these copies at a granularity determined by the customer. The whole dataset can be recovered instantly, or individual files can be recovered as required.

The key to protection from ransomware attacks is fast, proactive detection of attacks and the ability to recover data for business continuity-the very capabilities that ONTAP systems offer. NetApp continues to innovate to enhance ransomware protection through improved analytics for attack detection and recovery.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 10:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on NETAPP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 301 M - -
Net income 2022 902 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 273 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 2,27%
Capitalization 19 574 M 19 574 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NETAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetApp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 88,06 $
Average target price 98,19 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETAPP, INC.32.94%19 574
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION2.64%17 716
PURE STORAGE, INC.41.93%9 304
SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-11.57%4 115
MAXELL, LTD.15.01%644
INNODISK CORPORATION21.08%596