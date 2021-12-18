NetApp : Innovating to protect your data from ransomware attacks

The data recovery mechanism relies on NetApp Snapshot copies for data recovery. The proactive detection mechanism enables rapid creation of data copies on suspicion of attack. The affected data can be recovered from these copies at a granularity determined by the customer. The whole dataset can be recovered instantly, or individual files can be recovered as required.

The key to protection from ransomware attacks is fast, proactive detection of attacks and the ability to recover data for business continuity-the very capabilities that ONTAP systems offer. NetApp continues to innovate to enhance ransomware protection through improved analytics for attack detection and recovery.