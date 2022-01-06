NetApp : Is your storage vendor taking you for a ride? Four pitfalls of moving from one box to another

How many times would you board a train that you thought would get you to a desired destination, only to find that it keeps dropping you off at dead ends?

That may seem like a silly question, but if you're using Dell for storage, it's a good metaphor for what you're probably experiencing with the storage status quo. If you chart your organization's path to the cloud by relying on a company whose strategy is selling data center hardware, the flexibility, performance, efficiency, scalability, and even security of your data storage may be at risk.

Even though the Dell storage line is always under construction, plenty of IT departments still hesitate to jump on the cloud express. Here are four reasons why that position is worth reconsidering.

1. Missed connections and convenience

If you've been riding the same rails for a long time, the rattle of Dell marketing messages and the hum of their solutions in your data center can be comforting. But if you're trying to unlock the best of on premises and the best of cloud, you're being taken for a ride.

Dell still approaches storage from a hardware-centric perspective because it's an on-premises, hardware-centric vendor. But we're living in a multi-cloud world. And getting data to the right places at the right time in private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments takes specialized technology and expertise. Enterprise-grade storage is no longer just about boxes; you need a data fabric that provides consistent capabilities across on-premises and cloud environments. NetApp not only delivers industry-leading performance, we can also help you build a data fabric that gives you more freedom and flexibility in your cloud journey.

2. Constant upgrade costs, frequent dead ends

With storage, as with travel, cost predictability is a good thing. Once you've paid for your ticket, you don't want to get charged for little things that should be part of the price. But that's exactly what happens with Dell. You end up paying "taxes" for VMware, cloud services, and more-and you don't even end up with flexible and speedy data storage that's easy to use.

With NetApp, you're free to move about the "storage train" with a vendor that makes it easy to support today's requirements and to plan your data needs for the future without losing any momentum.

3. Security "thrills"

Sure, old-school roller coasters can be fun, but when it comes to enterprise storage a safe, smooth ride is a better way to go. Dell falls years behind in releasing critical functionality and then seems to rush out lots of patches to cover up the missing pieces. Data protection and security features are offered as add-ons. The combination of lagging innovation and bolted-on security can add unexpected twists and sudden drops to the ride with Dell.

With NetApp® cloud storage solutions, you get a steady and predictable experience. We deliver adaptable data storage environments that can easily change with your business. And our dynamic, reliable infrastructure, which includes preventive controls for nonstop access to business-critical data, is proven to reduce storage-related surprises and associated screaming.

4. Too much shoveling, not enough automation

Dell environments are notoriously complex. They can include multiple platforms, data management offerings, automation frameworks, and command line interfaces and APIs. And all that complexity means extra management and maintenance "shoveling" for your team, which only increases as you expand into the cloud.

At NetApp, we get it that many organizations struggle to integrate with the cloud. So we strive to make management and maintenance as easy as possible with built-in tools for daily maintenance tasks. Wondering if extra hardware is required for full functionality? Or if there are add-ons or hidden fees for automation and integration? Uh-uh. And nope.