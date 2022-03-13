NetApp : Life at the crossroads

There's nothing quite like having a group of strong women in your life. The women and girls in my life teach me something new each and every single day. From my mom and sister who support me no matter what, but also tell me that my shade of lipstick isn't right. To my friends who listen to me and provide advice on how to navigate through some of life's biggest challenges. There's a reason why there are so many shows and songs about female friendships, mother-daughter relationships, sisters, etc., because they're simply the best. I am so grateful for the women in my life who help and show me how to thrive in my own skin.

There's a line in the song Tha Crossroads by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony that really stands out to me: "See you at the crossroads…So you won't be lonely," which is sort of how I see myself. I'm living at the intersection of all of these different identities, but I never feel alone. My family and friends are always there to support me, and I feel comfortable with who I am because of it. We celebrate our differences and make sure that everyone is seen, heard, and cared for. I know that my experience is unique and there are so many others who live at these crossroads but don't have the love and support that I do. Just imagine if we could build that world, if we could shape that world for future generations to be the most authentic versions of themselves.

I'm a dreamer and I'm imagining it and I think that's why my journey has brought me here to help create this world here at NetApp.