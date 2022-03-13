Log in
NETAPP, INC.

(NTAP)
NetApp : Life at the crossroads

03/13/2022 | 06:04am EDT
There's nothing quite like having a group of strong women in your life. The women and girls in my life teach me something new each and every single day. From my mom and sister who support me no matter what, but also tell me that my shade of lipstick isn't right. To my friends who listen to me and provide advice on how to navigate through some of life's biggest challenges. There's a reason why there are so many shows and songs about female friendships, mother-daughter relationships, sisters, etc., because they're simply the best. I am so grateful for the women in my life who help and show me how to thrive in my own skin.

There's a line in the song Tha Crossroads by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony that really stands out to me: "See you at the crossroads…So you won't be lonely," which is sort of how I see myself. I'm living at the intersection of all of these different identities, but I never feel alone. My family and friends are always there to support me, and I feel comfortable with who I am because of it. We celebrate our differences and make sure that everyone is seen, heard, and cared for. I know that my experience is unique and there are so many others who live at these crossroads but don't have the love and support that I do. Just imagine if we could build that world, if we could shape that world for future generations to be the most authentic versions of themselves.

I'm a dreamer and I'm imagining it and I think that's why my journey has brought me here to help create this world here at NetApp.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 10:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 319 M - -
Net income 2022 903 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 893 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 18 715 M 18 715 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
EV / Sales 2023 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float -
Chart NETAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetApp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 84,10 $
Average target price 96,90 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Managers and Directors
George Kurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
César Cernuda Rego President
Michael J. Berry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETAPP, INC.-8.58%18 715
WESTERN DIGITAL-30.53%14 175
PURE STORAGE, INC.-2.70%9 183
SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-25.00%2 925
MAXELL, LTD.-18.79%469
ARGOSY RESEARCH INC.-26.52%315